Why "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is the worst mission in GTA 5

GTA 5 has no shortage of annoying missions in the main storyline. Among these, "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" remains one of the most hated by players.

There have been many frustrating moments in the GTA series, some of which have become iconic. These are typically known for their difficulty, but they aren't without their share of amusement. However, GTA 5 is usually considered the easiest game in the series because of its mission design and the skip feature.

So while the missions in GTA 5 aren't very challenging, some of them can be extremely boring. "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is not only a boring mission but a weird and gimmicky one.

GTA 5's "Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is the worst mission

What the mission involves

After a short cutscene where Amanda argues with Michael, the players are forced to do a yoga sequence. Fabien LaRouche, Amanda's yoga instructor, demonstrates three different yoga poses that the player has to recreate as Michael.

After another cut-scene, which triggers at the fourth yoga pose, Michael goes to find Jimmy. They go to a Burger Shot, where Michael ends up getting accidentally drugged. After being dumped by Jimmy, Michael undergoes bizarre hallucinations.

These include being kidnapped by aliens and being surrounded by enraged chimps. Finally, he finds himself being thrown into the air over Los Santos, ending in a trippy and colorful freefall.

Why this mission is so terrible

Almost everyone who played GTA 5 ended up being disappointed by this mission. They were left waiting for the real action to begin throughout the mission, which never happened.

"Did Someone Say Yoga?" seems almost out of place in a GTA game. It's not only absurd, but it's also devoid of any humor that could have redeemed it. Fabien's satirical sketch isn't unconvincing, but his presence is definitely annoying. His catchphrase is also the title of the mission, thus foreshadowing how irritating the objectives are.

Although it appears to be a simple mission, the yoga poses are the most aggravating aspect. Players should follow the instructions accurately if they wish to avoid multiple retries. By the time they've finished it, players might need IRL yoga to undo the stress of this mission.

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is possibly the worst mission in the GTA series.

