5 least entertaining missions in GTA 5 Story Mode

GTA 5 features some of the longest missions in the GTA series. Length does not always imply quality, and missions that are long-drawn-out can be a tiresome experience.

Heist missions were a welcome change in GTA 5. Each heist in the game has several stages, including planning, preparing and attempting the robbery.

This article will cover some of the least entertaining missions in GTA 5 that end up annoying players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 5: 5 most boring missions in the game

5) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is one of the weirdest missions in GTA 5, if not the entire franchise. Players start with imitating yoga postures and ultimately end up having drug-infused hallucinations.

It would have been somewhat tolerable if players didn't have to repeat the yoga postures every time they failed.

4) Pulling Favors

Tonya Wiggins is one of the most annoying characters in GTA 5. The missions she provides are irritating and involve towing multiple vehicles around Los Santos. This is a set of missions that have the same objective, with Tonya pestering the player repeatedly.

3) Boiler Suits

Boiler Suits is possibly the most mundane mission in a GTA game. As the name suggests, players have to purchase 3 sets of boiler suits, and that's the entire mission. Although there is a heist preparatory mission (for Blitz Play), there is literally nothing more to do than to purchase clothing.

2) Minisub

This is another heist setup mission which tests players' patience. This mission is unavoidable no matter which path they take for The Merryweather Job. Players have to steal a Minisub from the Port and drive it to another part of the Port.

This is just the first step in the mission, and despite the short distance, it can be a nightmare. The Minisub is painstakingly slow, and its handling is equally terrible. This is why Minisub is possibly the worst setup mission in GTA 5.

1) Scouting the Port

By the time a player finishes playing Minisub, they'd have already become desensitized to the boredom that GTA 5 has to offer. Because the mission before it is considered the worst in the game.

In Scouting the Port, players have to carry out the monotonous and repetitive tasks of a dock worker in Los Santos. It almost seems like a joke that GTA 5 forces players to emulate a real-life job, and an especially boring one at that.

Edited by Gautham Balaji