5 most annoying characters in GTA 5's story mode

Despite being the most successful GTA game ever made, GTA 5 is not exactly renowned for its cast of characters. While a select few have an impact on the storyline and are worth remembering, most of them are either forgettable or plain annoying.

Even the protagonists aren't spared from this flaw. All three protagonists were made with some positive and negative qualities in them, thereby making them morally gray. Yet Franklin appears underdeveloped, while Trevor comes off as over-the-top and unrealistic at times.

In many cases, it seemed as if Rockstar was intentionally trying to make fans despise a particular character. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as antagonists are supposed to be despicable, and an object of satire is often annoying.

Here are some of the characters from GTA 5 that fans usually find the most annoying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most irritating characters in GTA 5

1) Amanda De Santa

Michael's children didn't get spoiled on their own accord. This becomes evident every time players witness his wife, Amanda. While Michael may be a criminal and an irresponsible parent, his wife fares no better.

Amanda constantly berates Michael for having illicit affairs, yet she does the same thing herself. She often gets drunk and has a habit of shoplifting while also spending a lot on expensive clothing, jewelry, and plastic surgery.

There are few instances in the game where she isn't screaming or complaining, and it takes a long time for players to learn to tolerate her.

2) Fabien LaRouche

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" is one of the most annoying missions in GTA 5. The title of the mission is also the catchphrase of Fabien LaRouche, a haughty and sleazy yoga instructor.

Not only is he a pervert who takes advantage of his job, but he is also a constantly whining snob, as revealed in the mission "Reuniting the Family." This is one character that was intentionally made to be annoying in GTA 5.

3) Tonya Wiggins

Tonya provides some of the most boring missions in GTA 5 and also annoys the player with her constant nagging. She always seems to be drunk and is even hinted at being a junkie. This might be the reason why she keeps rambling nonsense.

4) Stretch

Stretch is as despicable as a villain could be, and his presence is extremely annoying. He is a backstabbing, manipulative opportunist, yet he pretends to be high and mighty and demands respect at the same time.

It feels incredibly cathartic when players get to kill him if the third ending to GTA 5 is chosen.

5) Steve Haines

A corrupt and arrogant FBI officer, Steve Haines is possibly the most despicable character in GTA 5. While he is in many ways similar to Officer Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas, he isn't as intimidating as the former.

Steve is a narcissist with a short temper and limited patience, yet it is the players who will get annoyed with him frequently. However, fans can applaud Rockstar for being an expert in making hated villains like Haines.

Edited by Shaheen Banu