5 best GTA 5 characters who featured in the game

GTA 5 boasts a wide range of colorful characters in its storyline. Some of these characters have had a greater impact than others, whether they are likable or despised.

Due to its usage of multiple protagonists and its sophisticated storyline, GTA 5 distinguishes itself from the rest of the series. Some of the characters have become synonymous with the game, while others have created a schism among fans.

Here are some of the best characters featured in GTA 5 who have managed to make an impression on the fanbase.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Who are the top 5 characters in GTA 5?

5) Wade Hebert

Wade Hebert plays an important role in Trevor's story arc. He is a satirical depiction of a Juggalo, and he's supposedly mentally impaired. His childlike intelligence and loyalty to Trevor make him a major comic relief in the game.

Wade may not have as much of an impact on the game as some other characters. However, his naivety and his heavily accented speech make him one of the funniest characters in GTA 5.

4) Jimmy De Santa

One of Michael's two kids, Jimmy, is the stereotypical good-for-nothing son. Like his sister, he is also a spoiled brat who ends up in hilarious situations in the game.

Jimmy's relationship with his father provides an interesting angle to the game. GTA 5 is unique because of this family drama being an important part of the plot.

3) Devin Weston

Devin Weston is one of the major characters in GTA 5, appearing as the main antagonist in the canonical ending of the game.

The fact that he is the most hated character in the storyline is what makes him interesting. He may not be as great a villain as Officer Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas, but his importance and presence in the plot are undeniable.

2) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a major character in GTA 5 who is the brains behind the protagonists' criminal undertakings. While most fans think Lester is funny and interesting, others find him to be annoying and unimportant.

Being a genius, Lester is predictably quite eccentric and even socially awkward. His mannerisms and way of talking make him either annoying or hilarious to players.

1) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is one of the most unforgettable characters in GTA 5, having a major role in the storyline. The cutscene in which he roasts Franklin has been immortalized in meme culture.

Franklin almost stopped hanging out with him after being entangled with Michael and Trevor. But in the canon ending, he plays a crucial role. Lamar's personality may even remind players of Sweet and Ryder from GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Shaheen Banu