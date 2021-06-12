What happens when players choose deathwish in GTA 5?

In GTA 5, players can choose how the story of the main characters ends. This adds a non-linear component to the game's plot, as players can pick between three choices.

GTA 4 was the first game in the GTA franchise to include major choices during the missions. Most of these choices involve some serious dilemma. Players are given the option of killing or sparing someone, and they may be forced to choose who to kill.

GTA 5's plot lacked such moral quandaries and was less serious in tone than its predecessor. However, the ending leads to a dramatic change of tone in the game.

This is where players may select one of three game-changing endings.

Choosing the best ending in GTA 5

The Third Way / Option C / Deathwish

Near the end of the game, it is left to Franklin to decide the outcome of Michael and Trevor. Steve Haines and Dave Norton order him to kill Trevor as they consider him a liability. Devin Weston then meets him and tells him to kill Michael instead.

This gives Franklin three options to choose from:

Kill Trevor (A)

Kill Michael (B)

Deathwish (C)

Option C appears to be the most logical alternative, given options A and B leave the player without a plausible catharsis. They are also left with two characters instead of three, and the guilt of murdering a trusted friend hangs on their conscience.

How does the mission play out?

When the player selects Option C, Franklin consults Lester to choose their next course of action, and the latter responds with a literal death wish.

The three protagonists reconcile their differences and join forces to kill all of their common enemies. The first phase is a showdown at the foundry, which includes a gunfight between the trio, the FIB, and the mercenaries of Merryweather.

After all the agents and mercenaries are dead, the players part ways to hunt down their main targets. Michael goes after Stretch, Trevor leaves for Haines, and Franklin is left to deal with Cheng.

After killing all of these antagonists, Trevor kidnaps Devin Weston and brings him to a remote location, waiting for Michael and Franklin to show up. Devin lies gagged in the trunk of his car as the trio push it off the cliff. The credits roll in after the car has exploded and all the protagonists have left the scene.

Edited by suwaidfazal