All games releasing in June 2022 — Diablo Immortal, The Quarry, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and more

While the latter half of the year has several amazing titles lined up, from God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, June 2022 may appear a bit dry in comparison. However, several fantastic AA and indie titles and expansions are still lined up for the month.

This month kicks off with Diablo Immortal, a mobile-first free-to-play spin-off of Blizzard’s iconic franchise. It also brings titles like The Quarry, a narrative horror title by Supermassive Games of The Dark Pictures Anthology series, and Mario Strikers: Battle League, a soccer sports game featuring everyone’s favorite video game icon and co.

June 2022 also brings two of the most anticipated expansions, Cuphead In The Delicious Last Course and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What games are releasing in June 2022?

This month continues the dry streak of previous months as publishers gear up for the “non-E3” summer to reveal more about their upcoming slate. June 2022 kicked off with the PlayStation State of Play, with events like Summer Game Fest 2022 and Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase set for its later half.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

With that being said, June 2022 does bring some exciting options for games to check out, including Diablo Immortal, SpellForce III Reforged, Mario Strikers: Battle League, The Quarry, Sonic Origins, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Cuphead In The Delicious Last Course, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

LEAP (Early Access) (June 1, 2022) - Windows PC

- Windows PC The Big Con (June 1, 2022) - Nintendo Switch

- Nintendo Switch Silt (June 1, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Gigapocalpsye (June 2, 2022) - PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Card Shark (June 2, 2022) - Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- Nintendo Switch, Windows PC The Last Clockwinder (June 2, 2022) - VR

- VR Diablo Immortal (June 2, 2022) - Android, iOS, Windows PC

- Android, iOS, Windows PC SpellForce III Reforged (June 7, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Madshot (Early Access) (June 9, 2022) - Windows PC

- Windows PC Mario Strikers: Battle League (June 10, 2022) - Nintendo Switch

- Nintendo Switch Demon Slayer - Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (June 10, 2022) - Nintendo Switch

- Nintendo Switch The Quarry (June 10, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC Metal Max Xeno: reborne (June 10, 2022) - PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Skeleton Crew (June 16, 2022) - Windows PC

- Windows PC Redout 2 (June 16, 2022) -PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

-PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Starship Troopers - Terran Command (June 16, 2022) - Windows PC

- Windows PC Wreckfest (June 21, 2022) - Nintendo Switch

- Nintendo Switch Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (June 21, 2022) - PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

- PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Shadowrun Trilogy (June 21, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Sonic Origins (June 23, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Deliver Us The Moon (June 23, 2022) - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (June 24, 2022) - Nintendo Switch

- Nintendo Switch Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24, 2022) - PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC MX vs ATV Legends (June 28, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC Disgaea 6 Complete (June 28, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC DNF Duel (June 28, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC Escape Academy (June 28, 2022) - Windows PC

- Windows PC Cuphead In The Delicious Last Course (June 30, 2022) - PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (June 30, 2022) - Nintendo Switch, Windows PC

- Nintendo Switch, Windows PC Outriders Worldslayer (June 30, 2022) - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC

Fans have loads to look forward to in June 2022, that’s for sure.

Note: Readers should note that the above consist of titles announced for the platforms. More games might be announced with a June 2022 release date, and as such, this is not a definitive list.

