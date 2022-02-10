Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - Release date, new playable character, and more

Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 has finally announced the official launch date for Cuphead: The Last Delicious Course.

The expansive DLC will be released across all major platforms on June 30, 2022. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

There will be a simultaneous launch on all platforms, and players across the world will get to enjoy additional new gameplay and pilot a whole new character.

Additionally, the expansion will introduce an entirely new island as well as advanced combat mechanics that will keep the more hardcore Cuphead fans entertained.

New bosses and levels will also be a part of the DLC. A lot of new environments and areas will be available for players to explore in The Delicious Last Course.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will introduce a new playable character, Ms. Chalice

Ms. Chalice will be introduced as the third playable protagonist in The Delicious Last Course DLC. She was first revealed in the announcement trailer for the expansion. Fans have been quite excited about her arrival and the new gameplay features that she will be bringing to the table.

In the main campaign, the tritagonist is known as The Legendary Chalice, who is an NPC that players get to encounter in the Mausoleum Levels.

She initially played the role of the “damsel in distress” in the base game, and the player had to rescue her in order to obtain Super Arts.

In The Delicious Last Course, however, Ms. Chalice will be a playable character. She will have some modified movesets that were previously not present in the base game, including double jump and roll dodge.

It will be quite interesting to see how this new mechanic plays out in the game once the DLC officially drops.

As they await the launch of The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead fans can watch a Netflix animated show based on the game, set to air on February 18, 2022.

