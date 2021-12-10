7 best video game music and soundtracks

Music, in all its forms, is often used as a building block for nearly all other forms of art. Just like movies, video games too use music to establish the necessary tone and mood of the game.

Evolving from synthesized beeps to full-blown orchestral performances, music in video games has sure come a long way.

From the epic Dovahzul chants of Skyrim to the poignant charango melody of 'The Last of Us', great music will always leave a lasting impression on players.

While a lot of modern games have great soundtracks and background scores, here are the top picks which fiddled with our heartstrings.

The best music and soundtrack in video games

"Music is the art which is most nigh to tears and memory" - Oscar Wilde

7) Cuphead

Cuphead and Mugman (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Featuring music inspired by '30s cartoons (recorded with the help of 42 musicians), this jazz fest of a game hits all the right notes.

Release Date: Sept 2017

Composer: Kristofer Maddigan

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Metacritic Rating: 88/100

Spotify & Steam

6) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Harmonizing with the chill and relaxing tone of this indie farm sim, the music (composed by the solo dev himself) does a wonderful job of capturing the beauty and charm of this gem.

Release Date: Feb 2016

Composer: ConcernedApe

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Metacritic Rating: 89/100

Spotify & Steam

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Wallpaper Access)

From epic 30 man choir chants to soulful tavern music, Skyrim is not just a mesmerizing game, but an entire musical experience in itself.

Release Date: Nov 2011

Composer: Jeremy Soule

Publisher: Bethesda

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

Spotify & Steam

4) Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption II (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Red Dead Redemption, a true western game through and through, features a plethora of great music across genres, ranging from spaghetti western to Appalachian folk.

Release Date: May 2010 (RDR1), Oct 2018 (RDR2)

Composer(s): Various artists, including Bill Elm, Woody Jackson & Daniel Lanois

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Metacritic Rating: 95/100 (RDR1), 97/100 (RDR2)

Spotify(RDR1, RDR2) & Steam

3) The Last of Us

The Last Of Us (Image via Wallpaper Access)

This heart-wrenching story of love and loss features some of the most poignant music in video games, most notably the main theme, composed and played by Gustavo Santaolalla on a variation of a charango called 'ronroco'.

Release Date: June 2013

Composer: Gustavo Santaolalla

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metacritic Rating: 95/100

Spotify & PlayStation Store

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The Witcher 3 is a masterpiece, and so is its music. From the first music you hear, titled 'Geralt of Rivia', to the dark theme of 'Hearts of Stone, the haunting music is sure to stay with you. The east European tonality of the game is beautifully accentuated by the accurate use of medieval folk instruments.

Release Date: May 2015

Composer: Marcin Przybyłowicz

Publisher: CD Project Red

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Spotify & Steam

1) Life is Strange

Life is Strange (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Although the majority of the music you hear in Life is Strange and its prequel isn't original, the assortment of songs is so flawlessly selected that one might easily think these songs were made with the game in mind.

Featuring hits and classics across genres like indie-folk and alternative, the soundtrack for 'Life is Strange' remains one of the best, even after half a decade of its release.

Release Date: Jan 2015 (Lis1), Aug 2017 (Lis: BTS)

Composer(s): Various artists, including Syd Matters & Daughter.

Publisher: Square Enix

Metacritic Rating: 85/100 (Lis1), 82/100 (Lis:BTS)

Spotify & Steam

Let us know in the comments which ones you like the most and which ones you think we missed.

(Note: This article reflects the views of the Author)

Edited by Saman