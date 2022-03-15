Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release date, monsters confirmed, and more

On March 15, 2022, Capcom conducted a detailed livestream regarding an upcoming expansion to Monster Hunter Rise called Sunbreak.

During the livestream, the developers confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30, 2022. Apart from that, there was information on five new monsters that will be released along with this expansion.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Monster Hunter Rise: Team up with the Knights of the Royal Order and face the biggest threats yet: Garangolm, Lunagaron and Malzeno!Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak arrives June 30, 2022. Team up with the Knights of the Royal Order and face the biggest threats yet: Garangolm, Lunagaron and Malzeno!Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak arrives June 30, 2022. https://t.co/gZrPfP6nih

The developers also provided further information on a brand new location, new quests, master rank, and pre-order bonuses.

Everything Monster Hunter Rise players need to know about upcoming Sunbreak expansion

Firstly, it is important to mention that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak pre-orders will begin on March 15, 2022. Players who already own the base game can buy the expansion separately.

However, those who do not own the base game will be able to buy a combined set containing both Monster Hunter Rise as well as Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Secondly, along with the brand new expansion, the developers have confirmed five monsters that will be released. Out of those, two were already known from before, namely Lunagaron and the Elder Dragon Malzeno.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



We’d love to hear your thoughts on this this event so please take a few minutes to fill out this brief survey:

project.tolunastart.com/s/s4DAf7b Thank you all for tuning in to the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event - March 2022!We’d love to hear your thoughts on this this event so please take a few minutes to fill out this brief survey: Thank you all for tuning in to the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event - March 2022!We’d love to hear your thoughts on this this event so please take a few minutes to fill out this brief survey:📝 project.tolunastart.com/s/s4DAf7b https://t.co/OV1c3YCvcv

Apart from that, the other confirmed monsters are Garangolm, Blood Orange Bishaten and Astalos. All of these monsters look quite unique and are bound to excite players when they get to fight them on June 30, 2022.

Lastly, players will be visiting a brand new location called The Citadel to set up their new outpost in Elgado. In the Elgado outpost, players will come across new characters such as Dame Fiorayne, Admiral Galleus, Bahari (the scientist), Chichae (quest damsel), Minayle (the Blacksmith), Oboro (merchant) and several others who will be aiding the players in their hunts.

The primary objective of the players will be to take down Garangolm, Malzeno and Lunagaron. These three monsters have been titled as the Three Lords by the Elgado outpost as they are the ones who are causing the most trouble.

However, apart from these monsters, players will come across others such as Rathalos, Zinogre and Bazelgeuse in brand new master rank quests. Obviously, for players to take part in these quests, they will have to finish "Serpent Goddess of Thunder" in the base version of the game.

While veterans might have already done so, new players will be provided with a brand new Defender Set for free that can be used to steamroll the contents of the base game so that they can join their friends on the Sunbreak journey.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee