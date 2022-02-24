Monster Hunter Rise patch 3.9.0 official notes: New weekly event quests, DLC, bug fixes, and more

Monster Hunter Rise patch 3.9.0 update went live today. This is a relatively small update as Campcom will primarily focus on bug fixes this time around.

As the community gears up for the big Sunbreak expansion, the developers have limited their updates to fixing critical issues and introducing minor changes to the game.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Various bug fixes

New Event Quests coming soon



Apart from addressing the more pressing bugs, Monter Hunter Rise patch 3.9.0 will also include new event quests and DLC that can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop.

Players looking for a more detailed patch description can look up Capcom’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major patch highlights.

Monster Hunter Rise patch 3.9.0 official notes for February 24

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



The Black Belt armor and Defender weapons are now available for free for all New Hunters, take up arms and defend Kamura!The Black Belt armor and Defender weapons are now available for free for all #MHRise players! New Hunters, take up arms and defend Kamura!The Black Belt armor and Defender weapons are now available for free for all #MHRise players! https://t.co/qrFGxjvfZD

Main Additions / Changes

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Base/Facility

When changing the direction of the Toadversary at the Training Area, the text usually turns yellow, but if the player changes another option after that, the “direction” text would sometimes turn back to white. This has been fixed.

Player/Buddies

Fixed a bug preventing the “Utsushi Cut” hairstyle from being displayed properly when combined with certain head armor.

Fixed a bug preventing forelocks from being displayed properly when equipping the head armor of the Orion layered armor series.

Fixed a bug with the display of the Azure Age Sleeve on Body Type 2.

Fixed a bug causing the “Rampage Twinblades I” to be displayed in the opposite direction if the players uses a whetstone after equipping them.

Fixed a bug very briefly causing the player’s upper body to turn in an unnatural direction when another player uses Wyvern’s Fire during Multiplayer.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug preventing other players from accessing certain facilities if the Host is disconnected because no controller inputs were made for a certain amount of time.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh