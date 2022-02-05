Who is Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise? Everything we know about Sunbreak's flagship monster

Malzeno is an Elder dragon who is also going to be the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Since the first announcement trailer, there has been a lot of speculation about Malzeno. Even though not a lot is known at this point, there are a few aspects which became quite prominent from the trailer itself.

Elder dragons in the Monster Hunter series are unique creatures. However, Malzeno is one of a kind who seems to offer a lot more than what any other Elder dragon has ever done in the past.

Everything that fans need to know regarding Malzeno from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

As mentioned, Malzeno is going to be an Elder dragon in Monster Hunter Rise. This means that the strength, feel, and aura of this monster will be much different from anything players have faced until now.

Elder dragons are given this particular tag because they have the ability to change the ecosystem with their powers. Nergigante eats other Elder dragons to maintain balance, while Alatreon and Fatalis bring cataclysm when they feel nature needs a reset.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



However, there is no other Elder dragon that Capcom has introduced so far that can be compared with Malzeno. This is because the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is going to have vampiric abilities to it.

This particular Elder dragon is apparently part of a royal lineage and is probably inspired by none other than Count Dracula. While the exact specifications, ecology, and origins of this dragon are still unknown, it is definitely a unique concept that is bound to catch fans off guard.

In the trailer it was shown that Malzeno was sitting over a ruined castle under a crimson red sky. The moon behind this dragon was blood red and it spread its wings for flight in the most ominous fashion ever.

There is no denying the fact that Malzeno will have a lot of interesting stories revolving around it. This is because most Elder dragons have a purpose for their presence in the ecosystem.

However, their presence is also quite self-explanatory. In the case of Malzeno, it is tough to predict how a vampiric Elder dragon might come into existence and what particular purpose it might serve.

It is also tough to predict whether this Elder dragon will compare in strength with the likes of Alatreon or Safi'jiiva. Obviously, players will need to wait for Sunbreak to finally be released in summer 2022 and find out the answer for themselves.

