Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — Expected release date, new monsters, setting and more

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a brand new expansion of the original Monster Hunter Rise game, is set for release in the summer of 2022.

This expansion will provide a brand new experience to players that is going to be very different from what they experienced in the original series. The new expansion will include a brand new location, new stories, new monsters and loads of new weapons to farm.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter EVENT QUEST



RED ALERT! A powerful Crimson Glow Valstrax has smashed into the Infernal Springs! ☄️



"Advanced: Crimson Calamity" now available on EVENT QUEST

RED ALERT! A powerful Crimson Glow Valstrax has smashed into the Infernal Springs!

The expectations from Sunbreak are quite high as the base version of the game was unable to meet the mark for the players. Therefore, fans of the franchise hope that this expansion will help to rectify the flaws that currently exist within the base version.

Everything fans need to know regarding the upcoming expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

As mentioned previously, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a continuation of the base version of the game. However, the content that it promises to provide will be much greater than the base game.

Firstly, the expansion will take players to a new location, away from the currently existing Kamura village. The name of the new location is Elgado, and it is going to be much more vast and expansive when compared to the current one.

Secondly, the expansion will introduce a bunch of new monsters, three of which are already known. One of them is Malzeno, who is set to be the flagship monster of the expansion. This monster is an Elder dragon and has an ominous feel to it.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Once you reach MR, new monsters will make their entrance, so start preparing! Make sure you have all your gear and items ready! In Sunbreak, you'll be greeted by Master Rank Quests, which are even more advanced and difficult than the ★7 Hub Quests currently in MHRise.

The second monster that has been confirmed for the expansion is Lunagaron. This particular monster looks a lot like Tobi-Kadachi, however, it uses ice as an element and its attack patterns are a lot different. Lastly, Shogun Ceanataur is also going to be coming to the game along with the expansion.

Malzeno and Lunagaron are new monsters and thus it is hard to expect anything from those as of yet. However, Shogun Ceanataur is a returning monster and those who played Monster Hunter Generations will have fond memories of this one.

Finally, as it is known, Monster Hunter Rise is a game made for both Nintendo Switch as well as PC. While the latter got the base game almost a year later, the expansion will be released at the same time as Switch. Therefore, PC players should focus on completing the base storyline as fast as possible.

This is because, in order to play Sunbreak, the main missions from the base version need to be completed. Apart from that, Sunbreak will introduce Master Rank and thus getting the best possible gear is recommended before jumping into the same.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan