Monster Hunter Rise patch 3.8.0 official notes: Multiplayer updates, weekly Event Quests, and more

The next Monster Hunter Rise update will drop today, and Capcom is looking to introduce a significant number of bug fixes to the title with patch 3.8.0.

However, the fixes are not the only things that players can look forward to this time around, as with the new version update, the game will see new Event Quests every week that will offer exclusive rewards upon completion.

Additionally, there will be a series of tweaks to multiplayer as well, and Nintendo Switch users will be able to play locally with friends as long as they are on the same version of the game.

Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Campcom’s official website. This article will provide a brief overview of the latest patch to hit Monster Hunter Rise.

Major highlights from Monster Hunter Rise's official notes for patch 3.8.0

1) DLC and Multiplayer updates in Monster Hunter Rise

In order to use DLC and play online, you need to update Monster Hunter Rise to the latest version.

Players can now check which version they are on at the bottom right of the Title Screen.

Online gameplay for Nintendo users will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

If players do not have access to the Internet, they can play local multiplayer, as long as every player uses the same version of the software.

Changes will become available from January 27, 2022.

2) Main Additions/changes in Monster Hunter Rise

Notifications regarding add-on content and such will now be shown on the Title Screen and at the Courier.

You can turn this on/off by going to Options > Promotion.

Some text in Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese will now be displayed in a calligraphy font.

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

3) Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous in Monster Hunter Rise

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug causing the Host to be displayed with a Cohoot on their arm on the guest's screen if the Host cancels calling their Cohoot at the same time the guest enters the Lobby.

Monsters

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing a monster's falling animation from being played to the end.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing certain attacks, such as Sticky Ammo, from doing damage if they hit at the exact same time that the mud crust around Jyuratodus's neck is broken.

Player/Buddies

Fixed a bug causing the 4th color of Type 1 clothing to differ between the thumbnail and the actual model.

Fixed a bug causing hair to clip through armor when combining certain hairstyles with certain pieces of armor.

Fixed a bug causing different numbers to be displayed for the same hairstyles on the Character Edit screen and the add-on content screen.

Fixed a bug causing the back part of the sideburns of the "Hinoa long" and "Minoto long" hairstyles to clip through the skin.

Fixed a bug causing clipping in the upper arm of the player character when combining certain armwear and waist armor.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the player character and their Buddies to be displayed at the same time on the preview screen when selecting "Change Equipment".

Fixed a bug causing Buddies to be displayed in their old armor on the save file select screen if you change their armor by going through specific steps.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing elemental effects on Buddy weapons that do not have an element on them.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the recovery guide from being displayed when the player is hit with a restricting attack for the first time.

Fixed a bug causing issues with the consumption of crafting items under certain circumstances, when using items via the Radial Menu while the player's weapon is drawn.

Fixed a bug causing the player to always perform a running landing if they hit the ground with the Switch Axe in sword mode.

Fixed a bug when comboing from a backward dodge into a Forward Slash with the Charge Blade in sword mode.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug causing the color of the Prism Spiribird to appear incorrectly on the map's icon list.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the game to crash if it is taking a long time to boot.

Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze if you perform certain steps on the Mutual Likes list, which result in an empty slot appearing, and then select that empty slot.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan