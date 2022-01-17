How to fix the failed to save error in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

Monster Hunter's latest entry, first released on Nintendo Switch, has finally made its way to PC on Steam. However, some players are encountering a significantly problematic bug.

When a player first runs Monster Hunter: Rise, the game requires a save file to be created. However, when some players go to create this save file, they are encountering an error that states that the game failed to save the file. Without a save file being created, players have been unable to even get to the main menu since the file is required for gameplay.

Potential fixes for the failed to save bug in Monster Hunter: Rise

Capcom's official statement on the bug, published on Steam (Image via Valve)

Capcom has released a short guide to address the bug for Monster Hunter: Rise, but there are other methods that some players have confirmed worked for them. Until there is an official fix from Capcom, players will likely have to do their best to address things themselves.

Capcom's method requires the following steps:

Disabling Steam Cloud and exiting the game. Opening Monster Hunter: Rise's properties menu by right-clicking the game in their library. Players can then proceed to general, then Steam Cloud. Players can delete any and all save data from the files within the folder. They'll need to do this for both the full game and the demo. Inside the player's userdata folder in their Steam directory, they'll need to navigate to their user ID, then remote. Inside this folder are files pertaining to downloads via Steam. This folder is normally navigated to when certain Steam games are unable to download properly. Players can then delete the folders "1446780" and "1641480" which both are connected to Rise's download data. Players will now be required to reboot their PC.

Other methods that have been used include running the game as an administrator from the game's local files. Furthermore, players may want to verify the game's cache by opening properties like the previous method, then navigating to local files, then pressing the button labeled 'Verify integrity of game files'.

Also Read Article Continues below

This will cause Steam to check the game's files and potentially re-download any files that may have been missing. This isn't a guaranteed solution, but some players on Steam have reported that it has helped them. Overall, if the above fixes haven't panned out, players will likely need to bide their time until Capcom and Valve investigate the matter and apply a fix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish