How to unlock Leg Day Dango in Monster Hunter Rise

Leg Day Dango can give players a boost to their wall-running stamina when they need it most in Monster Hunter Rise. However, there are some prerequisites before players can start getting the stamina boost, and there are some tricks to make sure it applies every time.

Players will have access to a handful of Bunny Dango recipes, which are the food buffs, when the game begins. Bunny Dango recipes can offer all kinds of buffs for players to use and they are essentially necessary for anyone who wants to take on a difficult hunt. The Leg Day Dango is one that can offer some great advantages against aggressive monsters.

Unlocking the Leg Day Dango in Monster Hunter Rise

Before players can start selecting the Leg Day Dango in Monster Hunter Rise, they need to unlock the ability to order it. Luckily, this Bunny Dango recipe is by no means a late game item, and players can get it fairly early on after completing a few hunts. The first requirement is to be at least hunter rank 3 before moving on to the next step.

If players are already at hunter rank 3, then they should have the option to get a quest called "Supply Run" which will also have many like it. Supply runs are available at almost any rank, but this will be separated as a rank 3 quest, and Leg Day Dango will be labeled as one of the rewards for completing the run.

As soon as players complete the run, they will have access to that specific Bunny Dango recipe. With the right ingredients, players can head to the cooks or a tent before a hunt and initiate a meal. Players will always have three different Bunny Dango recipes to choose from, and the new one can be selected.

What bonuses does the Leg Day Dango provide in Monster Hunter Rise?

Having the bonus can help with traversal.

The main bonus that players are looking for with this recipe is the Dango Wall Runner skill. When players get this bonus, they have decreased stamina depletion as they wall run. Having the bonus makes wall running far more viable in an actual monster fight.

When using the Bunny Dango recipe, there is an 80% chance that the wall runner skill will activate. It's a high chance, but it can be brought to 100% if players use a Dango Ticket instead of currency. Either way, the bonus can be of immense help for traversing the world in Monster Hunter Rise.

