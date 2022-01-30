Monster Hunter Rise PC weapon guide: How to become an expert with the Bow?

The bow is definitely one of the best weapons within Monster Hunter Rise. However, PC players who just started the game might not have full knowledge on how to use it effectively.

This is because, unlike long swords or great swords, bows are much more complicated. The build path for a bow is quite different to other weapons and the playstyle is also quite unique.

The following article provides a brief guide to bows in Monster Hunter Rise. It will focus on the things that players need and the skills that they should prioritize in order to become proficient with the same.

A detailed guide to Bows in Monster Hunter Rise PC

Bows are arguably one of the most difficult weapons to use. However, they are also one of the most fun weapons to main, because bows provide a lot of variety in playstyle that is usually not available in other weapon classes. At the same time, bows allow players to deal massive amounts of damage in a very short duration.

Therefore, a proficient bow user is always appreciated within the community. However, there are a lot of factors that players need to consider before picking up bows, starting with-

Stamina

Constitution and Stamina Surge are two essential skills for bows in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

When it comes to bows, one of the biggest differences with other weapons is the importance of stamina. In bows, players need to focus on higher stamina as compared to health because bows depend a lot on dashing around in order to increase charge levels and deal damage. Therefore, if players continuously run out of stamina, the DPS of the bow will be reduced considerably, thereby making it extremely hard to kill monsters.

Thus, in order to ensure that the stamina is always in check, players need to look for the following two skills:

Constitution Stamina Surge

Both of these help increase stamina and also regenerate it quite fast. In fact, there are times when damage skills take much less presedence when compared to the above mentioned skills.

Dash Juice provides enhanced stamina regeneration (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

The second thing that players should always focus towards is using "Dash Juice". This is a potion that greatly enhances stamina regeneration in Monster Hunter Rise. Thus, players thinking about using a bow should focus on crafting as much Dash Juice as possible.

Finally, if players are going for bows, they should try to focus towards the "Go Fight Win" skill on their palico that helps reduce stamina loss, thus making it another important skill for a bow user.

Bow type

Rapid Fire bows are the most balanced in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

In Monster Hunter Rise, there are three kinds of bows:

Rapid Bow Pierce Bow Spread Bow

Rapid bow shoots concentrated arrows that deal significant damage. However, this bow works in mid-range combat. Pierce bows are long range bows that can deal huge damage with just one shot. Spread bows are like shotguns that work only in close range combat.

The kind of bow depends on the skills that the bow possesses. In order to find out what kind of bow it has, players only need to check the level of the shot as shown in the image below.

Shot level (right hand side under Charge Shot) in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

Now, when it comes to the strongest of the three, it is obviously the pierce bow. However, pierce bows are extremely situational, because if the monsters do not have good hitzones, the damage of pierce bows is reduced considerably.

Spread bows seem to be good on paper, but they are quite situational as well. Rapid bows are best as they provide a good balance between range and damage. Rampage Bow is probably the best Rapid bow in the game right now.

Charge level

Mighty Bow Feather can be used to increase Bow Charge Level in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

The final key aspect to consider in the case of bows is its charge level. Each bow can be charged a maximum of four times. Initially it is three, but once players unlock Mighty Bow Feather, the charge level becomes four.

For instance, in the case of a max leveled Rampage bow, players can shoot a maximum of five arrows at charge level 4. This means that the higher a charge level is, the more damage one can dish out.

Players can increase charge levels either by shooting multiple times or by dashing around. The idea is to ensure that players are always at the maximum charge level to deal the most damage. This is because things like power shots and power volleys at charge level 4 deal more damage than at level 1. Things like aerial volleys have also increased damage at level 4.

Color of Bow changes based on charge level in Monster Hunter Rise(Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

In order to understand the charge level, players can look at the bow color. At level 1, it has no color. At level 2 ,it glows red, while at level 3 it is orange, and white at level 4. Thus, players have to try to maintain the bow at the bright white glow at all times.

It is obviously not hard to maintain the same. Players can dash twice and then move to charge level 4. Once they reach 4, they can start using power shots, power volleys and aerial volleys for maximum damage output.

Playstyle

Staying in the optimal range of the bow is crucial to enhance damage output in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

Since the basics of the bows have been covered, it is now important to provide a brief run down of the playstyle. As mentioned previously, bows rely a lot on stamina usage.

Therefore, players should always keep an eye on the stamina bar. Everything from charging shots to moving around costs stamina, so the damage that a bow can output has a direct correlation to how well players manage stamina.

Secondly, positioning is vital as a bow user. This is because bow users will have less health which means they will be squishy. Stronger monsters can two-shot a bow player if they are not careful. Thus, learning the monster's moves and taking advantageous positions in crucial for DPS.

Lastly, bow users should always keep an eye on their reticle. The reticle will have two bright orange circles when players are in the most optimal range. If they move in and out of it, then the reticle turns yellow. Moving out of range decreases damage output significantly.

Learning about the monster's moves is crucial for successful hunts as a bow user in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via FightinCowboy/Youtube)

Thus, in order to make the most out of the bow, staying within range and yet positioning properly while also keeping an eye on stamina are crucial for successful hunts.

