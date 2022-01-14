What is Flame Sac in Monster Hunter: Rise PC and how to find them

Monster Hunter: Rise PC has a wealth of rare, incredible crafting mats, like the Flame Sac. The Flame Sac itself is a Rarity 4 material used in several weapons and armor sets. It can be frustrating for players to find unless they know exactly which monsters to farm.

Sac items are frequently found in recipes for Elemental-type weapons and specific armor pieces. There are five monsters that drop the Flame Sac in Monster Hunter: Rise PC, and each has its own drop percentage.

Monster Hunter: Rise PC players have a few options to find Flame Sacs

Gratefully, players don’t have to wait until the endgame to farm Flame Sacs in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. It’s a relief to know that there are several places players can farm the Flame Sac.

Perhaps the best monster to farm the Flame Sac is the large monster, Aknosom. It’s often the object of a hunt and can be found in Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands.

Aknosom is the hands-down best Flame Sac farm target. (Image via Capcom)

The reason Aknosom is the most viable farm target is that it has the highest drop rate for Flame Sacs in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. The Aknosom has a 24% chance of dropping a Flame Sac on kill, 20% on capture, and 21% on carve. Those numbers are heads and tails better than the rest. It also has a 26% chance of being gotten by Palico.

Aknosom also appears in Turf Wars in Monster Hunter: Rise PC, but Flame Sacs doesn’t drop from broken parts, so this is not a viable option. Seek out the Wyvern directly instead. Hunters can also farm Basarios, Rathalos, Rathian, and Anjanath for Flame Sacs, but the drop rate is significantly lower.

Rathalos isn't a great Flame Sac farm target, but great if a hunter wants its armor set. (Image via Capcom)

If players are hunting one of those monsters for parts to make their specific armor, e.g. Rathalos set, it may be worthwhile to farm them instead, to kill two birds with one stone.

Quite a few weapon recipes require Flame Sacs, such as Aknosom Blade I, Flammenschwert I, and Flammenzahn I. Flame Sacs are also used in the Aknosom Set, Anja Set, Basarios Set, Rathalos Set, and Rathian armor sets.

This is the mission to grind if someone simply want to farm Aknosom. (Image via Capcom)fyo

If the hunter is not hunting one of those specific armor sets, the best way to farm Flame Sacs in Monster Hunter: Rise PC, the 3-star hub quest “Feathered Frenzy” is the best bet. The goal is to defeat an Aknosom, which is the best farming target. Not only does Aknosom have the highest drop rate, but it also is the easiest of those monsters to defeat in Monster Hunter: Rise PC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another option, if a player is seeking multiple types of Sacs at once, involves Basarios, who has a chance to drop the Flame and Poison Sac but at a lower rate. It’s always going to be hard work farming anything in Monster Hunter Rise: PC, but knowing what to hunt makes the work easier.

Edited by Ashish Yadav