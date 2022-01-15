Where to find Striped Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

Striped Hide is one of the many materials that players will need to upgrade their gear in Monster Hunter Rise. The rarity of the materials in Monster Hunter will always vary, but fortunately, Striped Hide is in the category of common resources.

Players will likely notice the hide early on in their playthrough, especially if they spend enough time at the Smithy. Since players don't need to hunt down any large monsters, getting hide isn't very difficult. However, that doesn't mean it's plentiful, which is why some players may have bad luck collecting this resource. One monster, in particular, will carry the specific material.

Where to collect Striped Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

A smaller monster in the game will have the coveted Striped Hide material and that is the Remobra. Considering the Remobra is present in nearly every stage of the game, players have likely already seen this common monster. They are flying monsters that don't put up much of a fight and usually appear in small groups together. The only real problem to defeat them will be missing a few strikes as a melee hunter.

Players will be able to encounter the Remobra as early as the Shrine Ruins stage, which is the first area players will travel to in Monster Hunter Rise. But Area 5 on the map is the most likely spot to find them. Considering this location is at the highest elevation on the map, players will need to utilize their wire bugs to get there.

After any Remobra is hunted, players can simply carve them for a chance to collect some hide. In Low and High Rank, the chances of collecting Striped Hide is about 30%, so players will need to kill a bunch of them in order to get the number they require.

What is Striped Hide used for in Monster Hunter Rise?

Players need hide to make specific armor. (Image via Capcom)

This specific hide is really only used for weapon and armor crafting at the Smithy. With regards to armor that players can craft, there is the Death Stench and the Remobra sets with both of these having only one or two pieces to craft rather than entire armor sets.

Additionally, there are weapons that use the hide as well. Players can craft weapons from the Death Stench tree, the Remobra tree, and the Kamura tree. Both the Kamura and the Remobra tree are part of the upgrades section like so many other weapons in Monster Hunter Rise.

