Where to find Meaty Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

Meaty Hide is a Monster Hunter Rise resource used in crafting armor and upgrading weapons.

There is one surefire way to collect Meaty Hide and that is by slaying Zamite. When a Zamite is slain and carved, there is a chance that you will collect a Meaty Hide as your reward.

Thankfully, Zamite are plentiful and are considered a low rank monster. This should make it easy for you to hunt them down and gather the necessary resources. In this case, the Meaty Hide.

How to get Meaty Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

Meaty Hide is in the Monster Materials category. It is described as the "hide from the underbelly of a Zamite. Super elastic just try stretching it." You can hold 99 at a time and they sell for 100 a piece.

If you want to farm Meaty Hide in Monster Hunter Rise, it is recommended that you do the level 1 Hub Quest known as Hot Topic Hooligans. It requires you to hunt 20 Zamite or Bnahabra.

The best thing about this Hub Quest is that it marks these specific creatures on your minimap. You'll know if you are coming up against a Zamite or approaching a Bnahabra.

A good farming route requires Sub-camp (SC) 1 in Area 6 and SC 2 in Area 8 of Frost Islands. Start by hunting the Zamite in Area 4, fast travel to SC 2 to hunt the ones in Area 8 and then fast travel to SC 1 to quickly hunt the ones in Area 11.

If you feel you have good health and won't be beaten by a Zamite, you can let it leech off of you. This puts it in an enlarged state. When defeated in that state, you can carve it twice for an additional chance at Meaty Hide.

The following weapons and armor can then be upgraded or crafted with enough Meaty Hide in your Monster Hunter Rise inventory:

Great Bagpipe

Sharktooth Spear II

Barioth Vambraces

Edel Roots

Goss Harag Mail

Lagombi Mail

Makluva Hood

Makluva Pants

