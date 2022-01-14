How to get firelantern in Monster Hunter Rise PC?

Monster Hunter Rise can often be a very complicated game to understand. This is because there are a vast number of items within the game that players often require. However, the game does not provide a lot of information on how to obtain them. One such item that players might find hard to locate is called a firelantern.

This item is needed to complete a quest called Roly-poly lanterns. As a result, since the release of Monster Hunter Rise on PC, several players have been finding it hard to figure out how to collect this item.

Everything Monster Hunter Rise PC players need to know regarding firelantern

As mentioned earlier, the item firelantern can be a bit hard to find. However, in order to complete the quest called Roly-poly lanterns, players will need to collect a total of eight of those.

The problem with this item is that, players cannot collect it directly. Rather, it is an extract from a very different item, which in turn will give a firelantern. This item is called a "Shimmering Red Berry".

Once players pick a Shimmering Red Berry, they can get a firelantern, wisplantern and phantolantern. Phantolanterns are however a High Rank item and cannot be obtained while in Low Rank quests.

This item, Shimmering Red Berry, can be found in the Shrine Ruins. However, they are spread all across the area. Therefore, players will need to do a little bit of exploring before they can get their hands on it.

Players however, do not have to worry about spotting the item. This is because once they accept the quest Roly-poly lanterns, the Shimmering Red Berry will be highlighted on the map. They will be marked as green dots all across the Shrine Ruins.

Shimmering Red Berry locations (Image via Monster Hunter Rise)

It is also crucial to remember that firelanters are account items within the game. In other words, they are unique items that can only be found in a particular locale.

This means that, when players end up collecting this item, they will get a lot of Kamura points. Therefore, even if it is not for a quest, players are encouraged to collect those as Kamura points are always valuable.

Edited by Ashish Yadav