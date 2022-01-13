How does Affinity work in Monster Hunter Rise?

Affinity is a damage-modifying stat that can positively or negatively affect weapons in Monster Hunter Rise.

There are many stats that players need to worry about in the game, but Affinity is one of the more important. It is also one of the more confusing, as it doesn't come with much detail at first.

Think of it as a critical hit chance, but with a bit more to it. Affinity will determine whether or not the character lands a powerful strike or hits their opposition with a weak glance.

How Affinity works in Monster Hunter Rise

Every weapon in Monster Hunter Rise comes with its own Affinity value. In the weapon upgrade and forging screens, the Affinity stat will be shown on the right side in the Equipment Info window.

Positive Affinity will be colored green and negative Affinity will be colored red. This is how you will know whether or not that weapon has a greater chance for a strong blow or a weaker hit.

MHCookie @MHCookie_

️

- ️⚔Monster Hunter Rise⚔ ️

- Hazy Caster 🦎 ChamChams IG set with Handi 4. Would be nice to put in Power Prolonger, but I'm not one to drop DPS for utility, lol. Caps at 95% affinity unless you can fit in an extra level of CE🥖️⚔Monster Hunter Rise⚔Hazy Caster ChamChams IG set with Handi 4. Would be nice to put in Power Prolonger, but I'm not one to drop DPS for utility, lol. Caps at 95% affinity unless you can fit in an extra level of CE🥖🔹️- 🔹️⚔Monster Hunter Rise⚔🔹️- 🌀Hazy Caster🌀🦎 https://t.co/bWGAg0070T

The Affinity of a weapon can be adjusted. There are certain armor skills and forge decorations that can boost the Affinity of a weapon, making stronger ones even more dangerous and weaker ones worth using.

Here are all of the armor skills that increase Affinity and how they do so:

Affinity Sliding : Affinity increases after sliding.

: Affinity increases after sliding. Agitator : Affinity increases when a monster enters the enraged state.

: Affinity increases when a monster enters the enraged state. Critical Draw : Affinity increases after performing a draw attack.

: Affinity increases after performing a draw attack. Critical Eye : Simply boosts Affinity.

: Simply boosts Affinity. Latent Power : Increases Affinity and Stamina when battling a monster for a long time.

: Increases Affinity and Stamina when battling a monster for a long time. Maximum Might : Affinity increases if Stamina remains full.

: Affinity increases if Stamina remains full. Weakness Exploit: Affinity increases when attacking weak points on an enemy.

Ponza / Gordon @PonzaLT Affinity Sliding DOES NOT trigger when your Affinity is already 100% in Monster Hunter Rise.



The more you know! Affinity Sliding DOES NOT trigger when your Affinity is already 100% in Monster Hunter Rise.The more you know!

The game will show when a positive or negative Affinity-affected attack lands. A red line will appear behind the damage number when an attack is made stronger due to its Affinity stat.

Also Read Article Continues below

The opposite happens when a purple line appears behind the damage number in Monster Hunter Rise. That purple color indicates a negative Affinity roll and the damage that is dealt will be much lower.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider