Xbox and Certain Affinity rumored to be working on Monster Hunter-like game for Xbox Game Pass

Through several of its releases, Monster Hunter has been able to create a passionate follower base, and if news is to be believed, it could potentially get a competitor.

Monster Hunter was one of the biggest releases when the game became multi-platform. With the latest installment of Rise, the series has created its own space in the community. Be it for the simple, monster-killing fun or the endless customizations the game offers, Monster Hunter has a solid player base.

Idle Sloth @IdleSloth84 (Rumor) Xbox Game Studios and Certain Affinity are making a Monster Hunter Style Game according to Jeff Grubb



XGS is looking for more co-op games, but they didn't want force their studios to do it. CA is making a Monster Hunter like game, so they signed a deal to publish. (Rumor) Xbox Game Studios and Certain Affinity are making a Monster Hunter Style Game according to Jeff GrubbXGS is looking for more co-op games, but they didn't want force their studios to do it. CA is making a Monster Hunter like game, so they signed a deal to publish. https://t.co/SdnQXyUSF7

But getting the game on the Xbox Game Pass is a potentially costly investment. While Microsoft has pushed the subscription-based service heavily, it might be way too expensive even for them to get Monster Hunter games on the Xbox Game Pass.

This is possibly the biggest reason the tech giants might be collaborating with another studio for a similar game.

Certain Affinity to work with Xbox to create Monster Hunter-like game

Earlier in the day, game journalist Jeff Grub informed fans about a Monster Hinter-like title that Certain Affinity is making in partnership with Xbox. It was revealed in a Giant Bomb show locked behind a paywall.

According to Grub, the main reason was the success of the gameplay style that Monster Hunter offers. He said:

“They’re working with Certain Affinity on what seems like a Monster Hunter style game — a Monster Hunter clone. They see this gameplay style succeeding, and Microsoft’s like, ‘hey, we should try to make one of those, is anyone out there going to pitch one?’”

Grub also added that this is an attempt to diversify their Game Pass roster on Xbox’s end. The company has made concentrated efforts to not only expand the library but also add games that meet the taste and requirements of every type of player.

Klobrille @klobrille



New cinematic trailer: ICYMI: Sniper Elite 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One in 2022.New cinematic trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=Kvl80Y… ICYMI: Sniper Elite 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One in 2022.New cinematic trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=Kvl80Y… https://t.co/M5KFIo24V4

“They want more variety in the kinds of games they’re putting on Game Pass, and this is an example of that. They’re like, ‘we probably can’t get Monster Hunter on Game Pass — that would be pretty expensive — but we definitely want a game like that because we see the potential for that to grow and be a big thing with long-term support.”

Who is Certain Affinity?

It is a reputable support studio that has worked on the Halo, Call of Duty, and Doom series in the past. The American gaming company had acquired a brand new IP announced last year, and this could well be that IP.

Certain Affinity is not directly owned by Microsoft, and this will be a collaboration with Xbox.

While the project will be different from the Monster Hunter titles, it can be expected to have common mechanisms in gameplay. The rumored project is also being made with co-op in mind, another area Xbox has started to focus on in recent years.

Also Read Article Continues below

While more information is awaited, it will be exciting for fans and especially the Xbox Game Pass owners to get a potential Monster Hunter clone.

Edited by Ravi Iyer