Monster Hunter Rise 7-day trial for Nintendo Switch: How to access, start time, end date, and more

Nintendo Switch owners who have been looking to try out Monster Hunter Rise’s full game for free, and not just the demo version, will finally be able to do so.

Nintendo has announced that for a total of seven days, those who are Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to try out the entirety of Capcom’s RPG along with all the Game Trials at no additional cost.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



Download now so you're ready to join the hunt from 11/03: For a limited time, Nintendo Switch Online members can enjoy the full version of Monster Hunter Rise for free with Game Trials!

The trial period will be starting tomorrow, i.e., Friday, March 11, 2022, and will last until March 17, 2022, which is Thursday next week. During this period, subscribers will get full access to the complete version of the game, including online play, and they will be able to hunt monsters as much as they want and for as long as they want till the period expires.

The trial period is being brought in by Nintendo to celebrate the launch of Rise’s first major expansion, Sunbreak. The DLC is set to go live in the summer of 2022, and it has been one of the most anticipated updates that fans have been waiting for.

How to access Monster Hunter Rise’s 7-day trial version

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



We're so happy to finally be able to release more #Sunbreak info next week! Be sure to tune in!- Suzuki, Sunbreak Director

There is not much that interested fans will be required to do when it comes to booting up Monster Hunter Rise during the trial period. As access will only be granted when the window opens, there will not be a way for them to play before that.

However, what Capcom is allowing players to do is pre-install the game on their Switch so that they can enter the game directly when the trial period commences.

Switch owners will be able to download and install the game from the Nintendo eShop right now, which is pretty neat.

Additionally, all the progress that players make over the course of the seven days will be carried over to the retail version once players decide that they would like to purchase the game when the trial ends.

Apart from the trial period, Monster Hunter Rise fans will also have a livestream to look forward to next Tuesday, March 15, 2022, where the developers will finally provide more information on the upcoming Sunbreak expansion.

Capcom will be providing a lot of insights into the new Elder Dragon, Malzeno, and the new monster that players will get to encounter in the DLC.

