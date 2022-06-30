How Apocalypse Gear works in Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer is the latest massive expansion for Square Enix and People Can Fly's 2021 third-person co-op shooter. The expansion adds new challenges and gear that players can use to complete them.

The launch of the game last April saw some bumpy moments, but the title also garnered a devoted hardcore fanbase. Players heading back to the game or newcomers just starting out will now find much more to do beyond the main campaign.

Moreover, along with the new content featured in the expansion came a new way to enhance weapons and armor. Outriders Worldslayer, which is in early access, introduced the new Apocalypse Levels. They work a bit like the original game's Challenge Levels. This new system must be explored and mastered to make use of the new Apocalypse Gear.

Apocalypse Gear will be hard to get in Outriders Worldslayer early on

With the Worldslayer update, every Epic or Legendary item has a very small chance of dropping as an Apocalypse variant. Although this will be rare initially, Apocalypse weapons and armor will become more common as the game goes on.

Players will gradually rise through the ranks of Apocalypse Tiers as they make their way through challenges and rack up kills. Every new level cleared will give the player a higher chance of encountering Apocalypse Gear.

What does Apocalypse Gear do in Outriders Worldslayer?

Since these pieces of gear are acquired at random and increasing their drop rate takes work, it's worth looking into what they do. The new Apocalypse variants are an interesting shake-up to the game's ongoing meta.

Apocalypse weapons and armor sets are marked with a unique background and some increased stats. They are always either Epic or Legendary in rank and often well-above most of their peers. The big change isn't in the stats section, however. Every piece of Apocalypse Gear comes with a third mod slot. While most gears only have two, this third slot adds a ton of variation to the new kit.

The third slot is randomly filled with a small pool of possible options. Whenever the player earns a piece of Apocalypse Gear, they'll see what fills the third slot. The third slot could be filled by any number of interesting new options. Some radically increase Anomaly Power, while others add entirely new ways of attacking enemies. Unfortunately, whatever players get in that third slot is stuck there and can't be changed.

Apocalypse Gear getting a random third mod could be unhelpful in certain situations since there is a small chance that a player might pull something much better than their typical gear, only to find it doesn't gel with their style.

Players can dismantle their Apocalypse Gear and use the mod wherever they like. However, players still won't be able to change other guns' third mods, so this doesn't address that issue. Instead, dismantling is good for players who get a mod they like more than the new weapon itself.

Outriders Worldslayer has made some interesting new changes to the way weapons work. And with some luck, players can earn their new favorite firearm.

