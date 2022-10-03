The Elder Scrolls Online Firesong DLC: Release date, new additions, and more

The highly anticipated Firesong DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online is dropping in November for both PC and consoles. Bethesda Softworks, despite being busy with their upcoming action role-playing game Starfield for current-generation consoles and PCs, are still going strong with support for their ongoing live-service titles.

Announced during TES Online's autumn livestream, Firesong will take players to the island of Galen, with an entirely new narrative arc, characters to interact with, and quests to pursue, which according to Bethesda, will take players somewhere between 12 to 15 hours to finish.

Firesong is the final installment in the Legacy of the Bretons arc, bringing a conclusion to The Elder Scrolls Online's High Isle chapter.

The Elder Scrolls Online's Firesong DLC will be dropping in November with an entirely new region to explore, quests to tackle, and exciting rewards to unlock

The Elder Scrolls Online's Firesong DLC will expand upon the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons saga and provide players with bonus quests that will be concluding the year-long adventure.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline The Firesong Prologue quest is available now for all existing ESO players. Pick up the quest starter for free in the Crown Store or head to your starting alliance cities and locate Druid Laurel. The Firesong Prologue quest is available now for all existing ESO players. Pick up the quest starter for free in the Crown Store or head to your starting alliance cities and locate Druid Laurel. https://t.co/aOFqbc7r0c

The Firesong DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online will allow players to explore the island of Galen and dive deep into the culture and histories of Tamriel’s druids in order to bring an end to a larger narrative that began back in February with the Ascending Tide dungeon DLC and continued throughout the year.

Prior to delving into the Firesong DLC, players will be able to partake in The Heroes of High Isle in-game community event, which lasts until October 11, 2022 offering some really unique rewards that can only be claimed through the event, including an emote and a Salamander pet.

What to expect from The Elder Scrolls Online's Firesong DLC

In Firesong, players will be able to explore Galen, one of the four islands of the Systres Archipelago. The abundant and fertile isolated isle, which is to the northwest of the High Isle, has long served the druidic circles of the Systres.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline Will you heed the call for Heroes? Join the Heroes of High Isle event, now through October 11, and unlock new rewards for the community including unique cosmetics, in-game rewards, and free access to the Firesong DLC. Will you heed the call for Heroes? Join the Heroes of High Isle event, now through October 11, and unlock new rewards for the community including unique cosmetics, in-game rewards, and free access to the Firesong DLC. 🔥 https://t.co/F2UeVntaia

Galen is filled with overgrown forests, inhospitable jungles, snaking lava rivers, woodland spirits, and creatures unique to this part of Tamriel, all fully explorable for players from the get-go. Apart from druids, the isolated isle is also home to House Mornard and their southern port city of Vastyr, a lone bastion of civilization among the untamed wilds.

Exploring the wilds of Galen, players will come across a variety of challenging and exciting activities to delve into, including new world bosses, delves, volcanic vents, and even a few standalone quests.

Tales of Tribute, the card game in The Elder Scrolls Online, is not left in the dark with the upcoming expansion, given that arriving as part of the Firesong DLC is the newest Tales of Tribute patron, the Druid King, which is an all-new patron that rewards players for achieving hefty combos with their deck. Playing the cards in order is vital to get the best possible reward from the new patron.

Players will also unlock fragments of the Druid King Patron deck naturally by completing a variety of activities within Galen. However, players should note that in order to unlock the ability to play Tales of Tribute, they will need access to the High Isle Chapter.

Platform specific release dates for The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong

While Firesong is scheduled to arrive for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PCs in November 2022, the expansion's release is almost two weeks apart between PC and console, which can be attributed to more time required for optimizing the experience for console hardware.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong arrives on November 1, 2022 for PC, Mac and Google Stadia, while November 15, 2022 is the scheduled release date for the expansion on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

