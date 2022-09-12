Why the Xbox One X is not worth buying in September 2022

The Xbox One X is a high-end, eighth-generation Microsoft home video game console. It was released in 2017 alongside the Xbox One S, and was mainly targeted at 4K UHD gaming.

With the recent introduction of the Xbox Series X and Series S, the One X became an overpriced console that could not deliver native 4K gaming experiences. Microsoft discontinued this last-gen product as early as July 2020, months before the ninth generation of consoles surfaced on the market.

Nowadays, gamers can find used and refurbished models of the One X for around $300 on the market, which is slightly cheaper than the Xbox Series S. Many gamers may feel tempted to bring an Xbox One X home, but there are a few things they must consider before spending their money on this particular console.

The Xbox One X is an aging giant

At its launch, the One X was the most powerful console Microsoft had ever built. It is capable of up to 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, which is used to run games at 4K UHD resolutions. The console also supports HDR gameplay along with the addition of spatial sound to improve immersion.

Furthermore, game developers manually optimized their games to run at very high quality on the Xbox One X. The additions included support for higher resolutions past FHD, higher framerates with support for up to 60 FPS gameplay, and improved visual geometry and detail.

Titles enhanced for the Xbox One X look far better than those running on the original Xbox One from 2013 or the slimbodied Xbox One S. Alongside these capabilities, the One X also packs regular blu-ray and streaming capabilities, certainly making it a solid home entertainment system.

The One X arrived with significantly improved capabilities while tremendously reducing its overall footprint in comparison to the original Xbox from 2013. It came with a redesign that is considered to be better than the initial looks by many.

The situation has changed significantly this year, with the Xbox One platform likely to be discontinued in 2023 after ten long years of support and new games.

Over time, more and more developers are shifting towards developing video games solely for the Xbox Series consoles and the PS5. Optimizing titles for weaker last-gen devices holds the industry back and wastes funds that could otherwise have been put into developing a better quality game.

For gamers with a $300 budget, the Xbox Series S is a far better choice since the newer console can play games at 1440p with 120 FPS. Although this model does not have the hardware to push native 4K gaming, the Series S upscales content to fill out a UHD display.

Gamers can also choose to wait for the mid-cycle refreshes to the Xbox Series lineup. Although we currently have no information on an improved Pro variant of the Xbox Series X or Series S, the company may likely launch one in 2023 or early 2024, based on past trends.

