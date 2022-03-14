GTA Online next-gen update release date and time for Xbox Series X/S revealed

GTA Online's next-generation update is finally coming to the Xbox Series S and X, and players will be able to enjoy the benefits of Microsoft's upgraded hardware. Rockstar has decided to offer GTA Online as a standalone game but has included a lot of additions that they hope will be enough to entice players.

This has been a nearly decade-long journey for the game, which made its entry on the Xbox 360. Since then, the game has received many content additions, which has made the online variant larger than ever.

The current upgrade now enables gamers to enjoy all of these additions on a significantly more powerful system with better graphics. Here's when the next-gen update goes live so players can pre-load the title and be ready to go on launch day.

GTA Online will soon become available on Xbox Series XlS

It was initially announced that the enhancements would likely come in late 2021. Although Rockstar has since delayed the title from that date, fans can now get their hands on the upgraded versions of both GTA V and GTA Online. The next-gen version of GTA Online can be enjoyed as a standalone experience.

Next-gen GTA Online becomes available to all players on March 15, 2022. Rockstar has decided to follow the regional timings with the release. These are:

Sydney, Australia - 10:00 PM

Tokyo, Japan - 8:00 PM

Hong Kong, China - 7:00 PM

Perth, Australia - 7:00 PM

New Delhi, India - 4:30 PM

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

France, Paris - 12:00 PM

London, UK - 11:00 AM

Lisbon, Portugal - 11:00 AM

Brasilia, Brazil - 8:00 AM

Montreal, Canada - 7:00 AM

New York, USA - 7:00 AM

Los Angeles, USA - 4:00 AM

Alberta, Canada - 5:00 AM

Rockstar has also allowed for a definite pre-load period which becomes available to players who pre-order the next-gen upgrade. Once the game becomes available, players can jump in instantly since there will be no additional need for a download.

There are a lot of added features coming to the game as part of the next-gen upgrades. The number of upgrades on the Xbox Series S is lesser due to the relatively weaker hardware. However, features like 60 FPS and faster loading times will be available to players on both consoles.

