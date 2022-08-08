Is the Xbox Series S worth buying in 2022?

The Xbox Series S is one of the two integral parts of Microsoft's dual-SKU strategy with their next-generation consoles. Unlike PlayStation and Sony, the American gaming giants took a different path to start their next-generation journey towards the end of 2020.

The Series S is the cheaper of the two consoles, but the cost element has resulted in the console missing in certain areas. Naturally, a question arises - is it worth getting one in 2022?

Due to global chip shortages, Microsoft's dual-SKU strategy has yielded gold. The Series S is less resource-heavy and easier to build than the Series X and the PS5. This has allowed Microsoft to go neck-to-neck with PlayStation to spice up the current generation battle.

That being said, some have questioned the capabilities of the Series S, despite the lesser price. But there's still a strong case to be made as it appears the console can still punch well above its weight midway through 2022.

Xbox Series S still holds its own at an affordable price

The last few years in the gaming world have been frequent with several issues, some of which seem to persist for the long term. Prices of graphics units have been at an all-time high due to increased demand and supply shortages.

While it affected the next-generation console's development and sales, Xbox Series S managed the situation better. This is primarily because the console has a lighter resource requirement, which translates into greater numbers in production despite the crunch. However, availability shouldn't be a factor for consumers when choosing a console.

As mentioned above, the capabilities of Series S are weaker when compared with the Series X and the PS5. Firstly, it doesn't have the option for physical disks, so people who love to collect them won't like the console.

However, those with a shortage of space will prefer the Series S for its digital-only nature and smaller physical space requirements.

Compared to the Series X, the console is lighter and less obstructive. This is perhaps due to the hardware that is built into it, but smaller doesn't mean weaker in this sense. The console has 10 GB of RAM but uses the same GPUs as its bigger brother.

The Xbox Series S can run games at 1440P with a refresh rate of 60 Hz by default. This can go up to 120 Hz in rendering, but it's safe to say that won't occur at 1440P. Some games drop to 1080P resolution to render at 60 FPS. However, both situations are an upgrade over the older generation.

While there have been some question marks over the performances, the differences are barely noticeable. Most games are yet to be tuned to run on 4K resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate. This makes the Series S quite viable, as developers are still finding ways to take the games to the next level. So far, there hasn't been a current-gen video game released only on the Series X.

Regular upgrades have also helped improve the efficiency of the devices. The June software development kit, for example, now allows developers to manage resource allocation much better than in the past. In layman's terms, developers can harness the power of the RAM better and ensure that their games will run better on the Xbox Series S.

Video games like Dying Light 2 run at 60 Hz on the device. So, performance isn't an issue even in the middle of 2022. The console's price also makes it a great choice for budget gamers and those who want an alternative to their gaming PCs. At $299, it's the same price as a mid-tier mobile phone and yet packs lot more punches.

With the Series S, players can also enjoy the Xbox Game Pass and the great list of video games that come with it. The only advantage that Series X has over the Series S is the higher resolution and the refresh rate. However, it also costs $200 more to get. Considering the depressed economy and other factors, the Xbox Series S retains its worth quite well in 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan