All upcoming Xbox One and Series X|S games August 2022 - Two Point Campus, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, and more

After a strong 2021, the exclusives coming to Xbox One and Series X|S might have floundered a bit, but that does not mean that the last generation and the current generation Microsoft consoles do not have games for players to jump into.
Over the last five years, Microsoft Gaming, under the leadership of Phil Spencer, has been working hard at creating a strong library for the Xbox One and Series X|S. From AAA titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to indie hits like Psychonauts 2 and Grounded, Xbox One and Series X|S has built a strong first-party library.
While August does not bring first-party titles, it brings in quite a few games for Xbox One and Series X|S.
This article will take a look at all of the games heading to Xbox One and Series X|S this month.
Xbox One and Series X|S games releasing in August 2022
All the Xbox games dropping this month and their dates of release are listed below:
- After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - August 2, 2022
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Xbox One) - August 2, 2022
- Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S) - August 19, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022
- NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
It should be noted that while the release dates of the upcoming Xbox One and Series X|S titles are unlikely to change, they can if the publisher prefers to explore alternative dates. As such, these release dates should not be considered definitive.