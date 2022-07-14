Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10: All new Achievements and Gamerscores revealed

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10 update is set to go live next week. It will introduce new Achievements and Challenges for players to try out.

The expansion will add a new diecast-toy-themed world, along with cars and missions for players to progress through. At launch time, players will have 28 new achievements to look forward to, which will total to a Gamerscore of 500.

Moreover, an additional eight Achievements will be introduced when Series 10 makes its way to the Festival Playlist. Players will be able to try it out irrespective of whether they bought the Hot Wheels expansion or not.

Three of the additional achievements will be associated with the Drifter Club Mexico story. The rest will be related to Horizon open, which is the title’s PvP.

Given below is a list of all the achievements that will be coming with the new expansion in a few days’ time.

All Forza Horizon 5 Achievements and Gamerscores with Hot Wheels Series 10 update

1) No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition

Description: Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost

Gamerscore: 10

2) The Rookie

Description: Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event

Gamerscore: 10

3) Pros, no Cons

Description Complete the Pro Qualifier Event

Gamerscore: 10

4) Missions

Description: Complete five missions

Gamerscore: 10

5) Lessons in Hot Wheels History

Description: Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

Gamerscore: 10

6) Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity

Description: Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces

Gamerscore: 10

7) Beach Bomb

Description: Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe

Gamerscore: 10

8) Aquanaut

Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track

Gamerscore: 10

9) Icy Roads Ahead

Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track

Gamerscore: 10

10) Shaken not Third

Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track

Gamerscore: 10

11) Attracted to Victory

Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track

Gamerscore: 10

12) Points Mean Prizes

Description: Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 10

13) High Roller

Description: Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 20

14) I'm an Expert now

Description: Complete the Expert Qualifier Event

Gamerscore: 20

15) More Missions!

Description: Complete 25 Missions

Gamerscore: 20

16) Hot Wheels, Hot Laps

Description: Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 20

17) WORT, WORT, WORT!

Description: Complete the Elite Qualifier Event

Gamerscore: 25

18) Hot Wheels Legend

Description: Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend

Gamerscore: 25

19) Missions Complete!

Description: Complete All Missions

Gamerscore: 25

20) Over Qualified

Description: Earn three Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events

Gamerscore: 25

21) Altitude Quickness

Description: Win all Race Events

Gamerscore: 25

22) Hot Wheels All Star

Description: Earn three Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 25

23) Soared and Board

Description: Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 25

24) Gotta Pop 'Em All’

Description: Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 25

25) Fresh Pressed Orange Routes

Description: Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park

Gamerscore: 25

26) Major in Hot Wheels History

Description: Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

Gamerscore: 25

27) Professor of Hot Wheels History

Description: Earn three Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story

Gamerscore: 25

28) Supersonic

Description: Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes

Gamerscore: 25

The eight additional achievements for every player are as follows:

1) Badge of Honour

Description: Earn a badge

Gamerscore: 10

2) Hoonigan Impressionist

Description: Smash a Pinata in the 'Drift Club Mexico' Chapter of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story

Gamerscore: 10

3) The Grand Opening

Description: Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open

Gamerscore: 10

4) Another One Bites the Dust

Description: Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open

Gamerscore: 30

5) One for All

Description: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One

Gamerscore: 10

6) Back in the Saddle

Description: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco

Gamerscore: 10

7) Join the Club

Description: Complete all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story

Gamerscore: 20

8) Drift Club Mexico

Description: Earn three stars in all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story

Gamer Score: 30

The highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10 update is set to go live on July 19, 2022.

