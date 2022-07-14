Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10: All new Achievements and Gamerscores revealed

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10 update is set to go live next week. It will introduce new Achievements and Challenges for players to try out.
The expansion will add a new diecast-toy-themed world, along with cars and missions for players to progress through. At launch time, players will have 28 new achievements to look forward to, which will total to a Gamerscore of 500.
Moreover, an additional eight Achievements will be introduced when Series 10 makes its way to the Festival Playlist. Players will be able to try it out irrespective of whether they bought the Hot Wheels expansion or not.
Three of the additional achievements will be associated with the Drifter Club Mexico story. The rest will be related to Horizon open, which is the title’s PvP.
Given below is a list of all the achievements that will be coming with the new expansion in a few days’ time.
All Forza Horizon 5 Achievements and Gamerscores with Hot Wheels Series 10 update
1) No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition
- Description: Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
- Gamerscore: 10
2) The Rookie
- Description: Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
- Gamerscore: 10
3) Pros, no Cons
- Description Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
- Gamerscore: 10
4) Missions
- Description: Complete five missions
- Gamerscore: 10
5) Lessons in Hot Wheels History
- Description: Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
- Gamerscore: 10
6) Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity
- Description: Play another player's EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
- Gamerscore: 10
7) Beach Bomb
- Description: Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
- Gamerscore: 10
8) Aquanaut
- Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
- Gamerscore: 10
9) Icy Roads Ahead
- Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
- Gamerscore: 10
10) Shaken not Third
- Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
- Gamerscore: 10
11) Attracted to Victory
- Description: Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
- Gamerscore: 10
12) Points Mean Prizes
- Description: Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 10
13) High Roller
- Description: Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 20
14) I'm an Expert now
- Description: Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
- Gamerscore: 20
15) More Missions!
- Description: Complete 25 Missions
- Gamerscore: 20
16) Hot Wheels, Hot Laps
- Description: Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 20
17) WORT, WORT, WORT!
- Description: Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
- Gamerscore: 25
18) Hot Wheels Legend
- Description: Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
- Gamerscore: 25
19) Missions Complete!
- Description: Complete All Missions
- Gamerscore: 25
20) Over Qualified
- Description: Earn three Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
- Gamerscore: 25
21) Altitude Quickness
- Description: Win all Race Events
- Gamerscore: 25
22) Hot Wheels All Star
- Description: Earn three Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 25
23) Soared and Board
- Description: Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 25
24) Gotta Pop 'Em All’
- Description: Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 25
25) Fresh Pressed Orange Routes
- Description: Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
- Gamerscore: 25
26) Major in Hot Wheels History
- Description: Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
- Gamerscore: 25
27) Professor of Hot Wheels History
- Description: Earn three Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
- Gamerscore: 25
28) Supersonic
- Description: Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes
- Gamerscore: 25
The eight additional achievements for every player are as follows:
1) Badge of Honour
- Description: Earn a badge
- Gamerscore: 10
2) Hoonigan Impressionist
- Description: Smash a Pinata in the 'Drift Club Mexico' Chapter of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story
- Gamerscore: 10
3) The Grand Opening
- Description: Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open
- Gamerscore: 10
4) Another One Bites the Dust
- Description: Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open
- Gamerscore: 30
5) One for All
- Description: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One
- Gamerscore: 10
6) Back in the Saddle
- Description: Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco
- Gamerscore: 10
7) Join the Club
- Description: Complete all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story
- Gamerscore: 20
8) Drift Club Mexico
- Description: Earn three stars in all chapters of the 'Drift Club' Horizon Story
- Gamer Score: 30
The highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Series 10 update is set to go live on July 19, 2022.