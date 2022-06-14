What is the release date for Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels DLC?

The acclaimed racing game Forza Horizon 5 has already seen its fair share of DLC, but its developers at Playground Games have sweetened the DLC schedule even more.

At Xbox and Bethesda's Game Showcase, the developers unveiled a trailer for the upcoming Hot Wheels collaboration DLC. This confirmed a Steam leak that occurred on June 8, 2022, after a banner for the DLC was mistakenly uploaded to the storefront. The DLC is the first of two expansions Playground Games is planning to implement, and fans of the racing franchise are ecstatic to get their hands on this new content on July 19, 2022.

Forza Horizon 5: What's known about the Hot Wheels expansion so far

A Hot Wheels-branded vehicle in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Stretching into the skies of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels crossover implements approximately 124 miles worth of spiraling Hot Wheels tracks in the open world. Players should expect to defy gravity on the massive orange track loops popularized by the iconic racing toys that continue to go strong to this day.

Following in the footsteps of Hot Wheels DLCs in Forza Horizon 3 and 4, players can speed through high-octane courses using powerful supercars and hotrods.

On top of the excellent day-glo tracks, Forza Horizon 5 will also receive 10 new cars inspired by popular Hot Wheels models. The new vehicles can be found below:

2018 Chevrolet C0P0 Camaro 2012 Hot Wheels Bad to the Blade 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker 2019 Brabham BT62 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3 2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX 2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept 2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama Alpha

In addition to the new cars and tracks, players can locate new biomes in the open world and a new campaign to boot. The campaign follows what is known as the Hot Wheels Academy, where Forza Horizon 5 players will learn the ropes of the new content and prove that they are a master of Hot Wheels racing when stacked up against their peers.

Beginning in the Baja Boneshaker, players will rise through the ranks and dominate tracks, unlocking new cars along the way to improve their racing prospects. Players can snap to newly-made magnet tracks to ride alongside walls and ceilings, and there are also water flumes and ice slides for players who want even more innovative Hot Wheels action.

Fans have long asked for more Hot Wheels depth to Forza DLCs, and this expansion for Forza Horizon may be the most robust we've seen so far. Players can celebrate the past and present of Hot Wheels all while blazing through physics-bending tracks just like they did back in their childhood.

The progression ensures that racers will have plenty to accomplish as they race through the 100+ miles of tracks and experience the nostalgic joy that only a crossover from Hot Wheels could provide.

