Xbox Series S is getting performance boost with more RAM for games

The Xbox Series S has been a breakthrough in the console market with the amount of power packed in the smaller unit of the two next-generation machines from Microsoft.

While it comes at an affordable cost, the console lacks a bit of power compared to other models like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. To have a workaround, the software kit for June will increase the memory allocation in the Series S, enabling developers to produce games much more efficiently.

Unlike Sony, Microsoft decided to use a dual-SKU strategy for their next-generation addition. While the Xbox Series X is more at par with the PS5 in terms of hardware, the Xbox Series S is no mean feat.

While the hardware might be relatively weaker, it's significantly cheaper. With semiconductor shortages worldwide, it has also been more accessible for Microsoft to churn out this product.

There has also been constant work to make the console more efficient, and the latest change will make it easier for developers and increase players' performance.

New software development kit unlocks more power for developers on Xbox Series S

The new software development kit has been targeted to raise the potential to increase the memory of games. A recent video explained how that would improve the title's performance and allow developers more leeway in obtaining better performance.

"Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers. This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions."

This will be welcome news to developers when it comes to optimizing the games for the Xbox Series S. After all, it's not just in terms of the GPU that the console lacks compared to the Xbox Series X.

The latter offers 16 GB of RAM, whereas the former offers only 10 GB. Out of the 10, 8 are available to developers, as the Operating System uses the remaining.

The memory situation has been a major issue with the console. While both consoles share the same CPU, lesser memory had been a significant constraint for developers when optimizing the games.

It's unclear how much memory allocation will now be available, but it will surely give developers more freedom.

Additionally, other tweaks have been made to the Xbox Series S, allowing titles to take advantage of all the recent memory tweaks. Fans and developers will hope that the recent enhancements will allow the overall performance of games on the console to improve.

