10 best Xbox Series X/S games so far

The Xbox Series X/S were released in November 2020, heralding the beginning of a new era in console gaming. They are two of the most impressive gaming devices available today, offering technical and hardware capabilities that rival those of a high-end PC build.

Since the consoles' inception, there have been several mainstream AAA game releases, some of which have been exclusives. Not all of them have lived up to the mark as one would expect from the newer generation of consoles. However, some have surpassed expectations and done justice to the computational prowess of the Xbox Series X/S.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Elden Ring, Sea of Thieves, and 8 other enjoyable games that were released after the launch of Xbox Series X/S

1) Halo Infinite

The Halo series has been a stable of Xbox consoles since its inception in 2001. It is among the most popular games in the first-person shooter genre, with Master Chief being one of the most iconic protagonists in all of gaming.

Halo Infinite was released for the Xbox Series X/S in 2021 and chronicled Master Chief's battle against the Banished on Zeta Halo, also known as Installation 07.

The game also featured a free multiplayer mode for the first time in the series' history. Its release was a commercial and critical success, ensuring that the franchise made a glorious return after a six-year hiatus.

2) Elden Ring

Released in 2022, Elden Ring is the latest installment in FromSoftware's legendary Souls-like series of action RPGs. The game follows in the footsteps of games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne while adding its own unique aspects to further refine the blueprint established by its predecessors.

Elden Ring is one of the best releases on Xbox Series X/S. It offers an open-world take on the classic FromSoftware format, with world-building and lore crafted by legendary author George RR Martin.

It is an extremely challenging experience with grueling boss fights, an immersive environment, and a fantastic soundtrack that complements the overall gameplay.

3) Forza Horizon 5

The Forza series is the premier racing simulator on Xbox consoles. The franchise has rivaled the PlayStation-exclusive Gran Turismo series since 2005, with both pushing each other to newer heights.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in 2021 for the Xbox Series X/S. The game takes place in a fictionalized open-world representation of Mexico. It is the largest and most diverse map in the history of the series, consisting of volcanoes, beaches, jungles, and ancient temple ruins.

The game had the most successful launch of any Xbox Studios game, with over 10 million players in the first week. It was also nominated for several awards and accolades, making it both a critical and commercial success.

4) Hitman 3

Hitman is one of the most legendary series in the genre of stealth-action games. The first entry in the series was released in 2000 and was primarily a third-person shooter game. Later installments adopted a more stealth-based assassination approach that the series is known for today.

Released in 2021, Hitman 3 is the conclusive title in the World of Assassination trilogy of modern Hitman games. The game depicts the final act of Agent 47's battle against the antagonistic organization known as the Providence.

The game retains and perfects all the aspects that fans love about the franchise. It features innovative stealth mechanics, immersive and interactive environments, and unique ways to carry out assassinations.

5) Far Cry 6

Released in 2021 by Ubisoft, Far Cry 6 brings the legendary first-person action-adventure series to the modern console generation in style.

After Far Cry 5 received mixed reviews due to its non-exotic location and underwhelming storyline, Far Cry 6 did well to fix these issues.

Far Cry 6 takes place on a fictional island called Yara, which has been modeled after modern-day Cuba. Players assume the role of Dani Rojas, a rebel aiming to oppose the dictatorship on the island. The vast open world is more immersive than ever, brought to life in an impressive manner by the Xbox Series X/S.

Giancarlo Esposito portrays the primary antagonist in the game, further adding to the mainstream appeal of the title.

6) Resident Evil Village

The Resident Evil franchise has witnessed a resurgence in recent times. The series was revived in 2017, with Resident Evil 7 providing a refreshing and creative first-person take on the genre. However, Capcom soon reverted back to the classic formula with remakes of the original games. With Resident Evil Village, fans get to relive the same first-person chills as the 2017 classic.

Released in 2021, Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, but with an added emphasis on combat. As the first title in the series released on next-gen, it is a visual masterpiece, with the Xbox Series X/S providing the most realistic and immersive graphics.

The game was praised for its terrifying setting, scavenging and combat mechanics, as well as its puzzle-based exploration approach.

7) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is one of the most ambitious open-world projects in all of gaming. The game had a lot of hype surrounding it prior to its release. It was promoted as an MMO-style multiplayer open-world experience that players can explore on their own or with friends.

Despite a shaky release, the title has improved immensely since then and recently received an upgrade to Xbox Series X.

Sea of Thieves is a live-service-based title, receiving frequent content updates to this day. It has become one of the leading Microsoft exclusives and is one of the flagship titles for the new consoles.

Players can finally experience the expansive pirate world of Sea of Thieves with their friends in glorious 4K and 60 FPS settings on the Xbox Series X/S.

8) Gears 5

The Gears of War series has been one of the leading Xbox exclusives since the early days of Xbox 360 in 2006. It is an iconic franchise in the third-person shooter genre. With Gears 5, the series makes a glorious debut on next-gen consoles.

Gears 5 was originally released in 2019, receiving an upgrade to Xbox Series X/S in November 2020. The game follows the adventures of Kait Diaz, who is on a mission to find the origins of the Locust Horde following the death of her mother.

Gears 5 stays true to its roots with brutally violent combat, a comprehensive single-player campaign, and split-screen co-op game modes. This is a promising indication of the future of the series on next-gen.

9) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This is a unique entry in this list, as it is not a AAA title developed by a large studio. Developed by Moon Studios, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming Metroidvania game and is the sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest.

The game was originally released in September 2020 and received an optimized version for Xbox Series X/S in November as one of the launch titles for the console.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the most visually unique and beautiful games available today. It is an improvement over the 2D art style of its predecessors, offering crisp 3D visuals, along with an added emphasis on melee combat and exploration.

Despite being a relatively low-budget production, it is one of the finest gaming experiences available on Xbox Series X/S.

10) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the most recognizable names in all of gaming. The mainstream fame earned by the series is evident in the various spin-offs and Hollywood movie adaptations.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the series makes an unexpected deviation into Norse Viking lore. The game is one of the best titles to truly test the capabilities of the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The vast open world and immersive environments of Assassin's Creed Valhalla are best experienced in the 4K and 60 FPS settings offered by these devices. The game offers a true Assassin's Creed experience as players hack-and-slash their way through enemies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh