Series S vs Series X: Which is more value-for-money Xbox in 2022?

For casual gamers, the Xbox Series X and Series S don't seem to have any differences. However, for hardcore gamers, the distinctions are too great to ignore.

Microsoft released both the Series S and X on November 10, 2020. They succeeded Xbox One as the fourth-gen of the console family while also being the first-gen of the next-generation consoles.

Soon after they were released, the demand was extremely high as the stocks flew off the shelves. According to critics, these consoles have great hardware, improved graphics, and strong backward compatibility support.

However, these positive comments couldn't settle the endless debate: which is the better console, Xbox Series S or Series X? The two have differences that create their respective strengths and weaknesses.

Knowing which one to get is the first choice any potential gamer will have to make if they're interested in checking out Microsoft's next-generation capabilities.

Xbox Series S and Series X is a dual-SKU strategy that meets every consumer's choice

Let's first look at the specifications of both devices. While the Series X boasts mightier hardware, it costs nearly 40% more than the Series S.

COMPONENTS SERIES X SERIES S PRICE US$499 US$299 CPU Custom AMD Zen 2 8 Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz with SMT) Custom AMD Zen 2 8 Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT) GPU Custom RDNA 2 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz 12 TFLOPS Custom RDNA 2 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz 4 TFLOPS MEMORY 16 GB GDDR6 with 320-bit bus 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6 GB @ 336 GB/s 10 GB GDDR6 with 128-bit bus 8 GB @ 224 GB/s, 2 GB @ 56 GB/s PERFORMANCE TARGET 4K resolution at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS VIDEO QUALITY Up to 8K (High Dynamic Range) Capable of 8K (High Dynamic Range) SIZE 301 mm × 151 mm × 151 mm (12 in × 5.9 in × 5.9 in) 275 mm × 151 mm × 65 mm (11 in × 5.9 in × 2.6 in) WEIGHT 4.45 kilograms (9.8 lb) 1.93 kilograms (4.3 lb)

Xbox Series S: Value for money and better choice in 2022

If someone wants to buy a console, the Xbox Series S might not be their first choice. However, nothing can be more appropriate than Series S if they desire a console without going overboard with their budget.

With better features and specifications, the Series X might seem a better choice, but to sustain Series X is itself a difficult job.

Even though Series S comes at a lower price, it doesn't mean it can't handle itself or provide tough competition to the Series X. It comes with amazing features, like supporting up to 120 frames-per-second (upgraded up to and not base) and 1440P resolution.

The 1440P might not seem like much, but it is a massive upgrade from the 720P and 1080P resolutions on the last-gen consoles. Furthermore, its FPS rate will allow the games to run effortlessly, which will be extremely handy for first-person shooters and other high-action-packed titles.

ClickNBuyApp @ClickNBuyApp #clicnbuyapp #shopping #electronics #cool #tech #device

Link:

Title: M558-G1 - VIZIO M-Series™ Quantum 55\ Class 4K HDR Smart TV

Price: $699.0

Descriptionr: Quantum Color Built on a powerful Active Full... Link: clicknbuyapp.com/tiny?q=-892321… Title: M558-G1 - VIZIO M-Series™ Quantum 55\ Class 4K HDR Smart TVPrice: $699.0Descriptionr: Quantum Color Built on a powerful Active Full... #clicnbuyapp #shopping #electronics #cool #tech #deviceLink: clicknbuyapp.com/tiny?q=-892321…Title: M558-G1 - VIZIO M-Series™ Quantum 55\ Class 4K HDR Smart TVPrice: $699.0Descriptionr: Quantum Color Built on a powerful Active Full... https://t.co/xqkoIQkWK8

Moreover, the TV or monitor users need to buy to play games on the Series X comes at higher prices and might not even be available in many markets. There's also the question of several titles not being able to run at 4K resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate. In either case, the full potential of the Series X will not be unlocked.

Another upside to buying the Series S is that it provides an extremely affordable and pocket-friendly gateway to the Xbox Game Pass. With 100 games on this subscription service, Microsoft has created a better opportunity for gamers to enjoy last-gen and next-gen titles.

Not only first-party games, but this Game Pass also provides access to many third-party titles.

Conclusion

There is practically no difference between Series S and Series X regarding the quality and quantity of the games. Moreover, the next-gen concept is relatively new in 2022, so it won't underpower the Series S whenever any new game is released.

The bottom line is that there is no clear winner when it comes to which one is the better console. It all depends on what features one looks for in their console and the person's budget. The Xbox Series X definitely undermines Series S when it comes to power.

However, the Series S has a lower price on its side. Therefore, if the question is which one is the value for money, then it's the Xbox Series S.

It had to make lots of compromises to fit in that price of $299. Despite these compromises, the Series S is one of the best next-gen consoles for everybody.

Maybe after a few more years, the Series X will outclass the Series S as the latter will fall short in the desired power to run games efficiently. Given the current chip shortage and lesser price, the Series S is a perfect fit for almost everyone.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer