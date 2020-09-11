Xbox Series X vs Series S: Full technical specifications

Microsoft recently unveiled its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, along with their prices.

The flagship model, Xbox Series X, is priced at 499 USD while the Series S is priced at 299 USD.

Xbox Series S is a cheaper console targeted for players who can't afford a fully stacked gaming PC. It can also be used as a second console of choice for players who want to experience the Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon, State of Decay 3, Halo Infinite and more.

Technical specifications for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Here are the technical specifications for both the consoles:

Xbox Series X technical specifications

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Xbox Series S technical specifications

GPU: Custom AMD Radeon RDNA 4 Teraflops, 20 CUs at 1.55 GHz (Supports DirectX Ray Tracing)

Performance Target: 1440p, 4K Support through playback or upscaling (120fps)

Storage: 512GB NVME SSD Storage Drive

Ram: 10GB GDDR6 RAM

Optical Drive: N/A

(Note: The parameters which are not mentioned under the Series S technical specifications are similar to Xbox Series X's specifications (Examples- CPU, Die Size etc.)

