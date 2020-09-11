Xbox Series X vs Series S: Full technical specifications

Microsoft recently unveiled its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, along with their prices.
The flagship model, Xbox Series X, is priced at 499 USD while the Series S is priced at 299 USD.
Xbox Series S is a cheaper console targeted for players who can't afford a fully stacked gaming PC. It can also be used as a second console of choice for players who want to experience the Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon, State of Decay 3, Halo Infinite and more.
Technical specifications for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
Here are the technical specifications for both the consoles:
Xbox Series X technical specifications
- CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
- GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
- Die Size: 360.45 mm
- Process: 7nm Enhanced
- Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus
- Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
- Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
- I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
- Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
- External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support
- Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
- Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
Xbox Series S technical specifications
- GPU: Custom AMD Radeon RDNA 4 Teraflops, 20 CUs at 1.55 GHz (Supports DirectX Ray Tracing)
- Performance Target: 1440p, 4K Support through playback or upscaling (120fps)
- Storage: 512GB NVME SSD Storage Drive
- Ram: 10GB GDDR6 RAM
- Optical Drive: N/A
(Note: The parameters which are not mentioned under the Series S technical specifications are similar to Xbox Series X's specifications (Examples- CPU, Die Size etc.)
