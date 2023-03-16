Top 5 Free to play RPGs

RPGs (Role Playing Games) usually provide hours' worth of content and extensive replayability owing to multiple playable characters with detailed skill trees. Players on a tight budget or curious about some free RPGs have a wide variety of them to delve into.

Path of Exile, Genshin Impact, Dauntless, Neverwinter, and Skyforge are some of the best free RPGs, boasting a plethora of content that can be played solo or multiplayer. Moreover, the added advantage of these games is the wide variety of playstyles one can pursue and acquire loot by grinding religiously.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Path of Exile, Genshin Impact, and three other best free-to-play RPGs

1) Path of Exile

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and macOS.

Path of Exile is a top-down RPG in the reins of the beloved Diablo series. Players can immerse themselves in the grim world of Path of Exile, which is set in the fantasy land of Wraeclast. This RPG features a mammoth skill tree that incentivizes players to have multiple playthroughs and tread through the dungeons with new powers and abilities on every run.

One can choose from classes like Templar, Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, and more. Additionally, each of the aforementioned classes has several stats, including Dexterity, Intelligence, and Strength, which lead to some creative character builds. This top-down RPG even has voice-acted dialogs and delivers story context via key characters in each hub area.

2) Genshin Impact

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and iOS.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free RPGs of this generation. Players can relish the anime-style cutscenes and characters with competent voice acting. The game is set in the vibrant world of Teyvat, where players can explore the scenic lands at their own pace.

There is a slew of playable characters with elemental attacks, unique weapons, and abilities. Players can leverage the game’s cooking mechanics to have healing items on their journey, which aids them in combating a wide variety of enemies. One can head into a dungeon-like area called Domain and partake in completing puzzles and defeating formidable enemies to earn rewards.

3) Dauntless

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Fans of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series and RPGs, in general, must give Dauntless a try. Players can venture out into the wild and hunt beasts called Behemoths using weapons like Axe, Hammer, Swords, Chain Blades, and more.

Players must hunt the Behemoths to earn unique parts to craft and upgrade their armor. Every beast has varying attack patterns and requires skillful use of weapons to take them down with ease. One can play this solo or band up with a group of friends to have a fun experience.

4) Neverwinter

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Optimized for Xbox Series X/S).

Neverwinter is among the best RPGs based on the beloved Dungeons and Dragons. Players can choose from races such as Human, Dwarf, Half-Elf, and countless others that alter their base stats. Furthermore, this free RPG features classes like Fighter, Rogue, Barbarian, Paladin, and others.

Lore enthusiasts will admire the deep storytelling in Neverwinter. Moreover, players can invest countless hours replaying with a different class and wielding a plethora of weapons like Daggers, Swords, Greataxes, and more.

5) Skyforge

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Skyforge presents a unique blend of sci-fi aesthetics with a fantasy setting that makes it stand out from other RPGs on the list. The game is packed with content and is set in the fantasy world of Aelion. As such, players will be engaged in exploring numerous locations with scenic backdrops for a significant amount of time.

The game boasts several classes, including Paladin, Cryomancer, Lightbinder, Archer, and many more. Moreover, each of these classes enables the use of a special weapon, and players can choose the class according to their preferred playstyle and favorite weapons.

There are many other free games besides RPGs that are worth checking out, such as Warframe, which provides a healthy amount of content without needing to spend money. Sci-fi enthusiasts can even partake in some activities in Destiny 2 for free.

