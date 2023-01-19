Classes in Fire Emblem Engage - Base, Advanced, how to promote, and more

One of the best parts about Fire Emblem Engage is going to be the class system. Fans of the classic strategy series will see familiar classes, but there will be some new ones arriving in the game this time around. A list has been compiled of all the Base and Advanced classes that players can look forward to.

No matter how you play Fire Emblem Engage, all of the RPG's character classes will be useful for specific situations or strategies. It’s up to the player to figure out how they want to use them best. Furthermore, not every player likes every class. Some gamers don’t care for archers or axe-wielders, but prefer Lords and Great Knights instead.

Some of the classes listed below have confirmed characters associated with them as well, and the lists will note them when the information is made available.

What Normal and Advanced classes are in Fire Emblem Engage?

Instead of the general class names for the base options, they seem to be slightly more generic in Fire Emblem Engage. Fortunately, this is a good thing as it makes it incredibly clear what each class is supposed to do in terms of combat.

The hero’s class is Dragon Child, belonging to Alear. They specialize in sword-based combat, as do most Fire Emblem heroes in the past. Furthermore, they can also use swords that are unique to them in Fire Emblem Engage. This could mean that they wield the Falchion, but this is currently unconfirmed.

Martial Monk is an interesting character class for Fire Emblem Engage as well. In some of the earlier games in the franchise, healers were considered to be weak and were easily targeted by enemies. Although this class can use fist attacks, they're also capable of using the healing arts. This should make them sturdy, and safe to use in melee combat, but also available to heal your friends.

No matter how you want to play, there are a few base classes for you. If you like swords, but prefer to be on a mounted unit, you can be a Sword Cavalier. Alternatively, you can opt to fly and go the Sword Flier way on your Pegasus. It should be noted that Fire Emblem Engage retains the franchise's traditional weaknesses. Fliers are weak to arrows and heavily-armored units are weak to magic.

Base classes

Archer (Etie)

Axe Armor (Jade)

Axe Cavalier

Axe Fighter (Boucheron, Anna)

Axe Flier

Dragon Child (Alear M, Alear F)

Lance Armor (Louis)

Lance Cavalier

Lance Fighter

Lancer Flier

Mage (Citrinne, Clanne)

Martial Monk

Noble (Alfred, Celine)

Sword Armor

Sword Cavalier

Sword Fighter

Sword Flier

Additionally, there are a few Advanced Classes to unlock in Fire Emblem Engage. The rich tradition of upgrading your units into a stronger, more powerful class continues in Nintendo's upcoming RPG. It may also be recommended to get characters through several other base classes first to unlock stats or abilities, but that isn’t confirmed yet.

There are some genuinely interesting advanced classes in Fire Emblem Engage, too. Mage Knight looks like it will be fairly popular, considering that you can be a horse-riding mage who can also wield an axe to devastate their foes. The Martial Monk can also become the Martial Master, which should be an even stronger force in melee range.

As always, the Hero class makes a return too, wielding both a sword and a lance. Heroes are amongst the strongest classes in the series, and that’s unlikely to change here. Finally, there’s the Wolf Knight, which wields a dagger and rides a mighty wolf. It’s an interesting change to the classic Fire Emblem Engage horse units.

Advanced classes

Avenir

Berserker (Panette)

Bow Knight

General

Great Knight (Bunet)

Griffin Knight (Chloe)

Halberdier

Hero (Goldmary)

High Priest (Pandreo)

Mage Knight

Martial Master

Paladin (Amber, Vander)

Royal Knight

Sage

Sniper

Swordmaster (Kagetsu)

Vidame

Warrior

Wolf Knight (Merrin)

Wyvern Knight (Rosado)

While playing Fire Emblem Engage, you can purchase Master Seals to upgrade your character classes. It should be mentioned that you can’t promote a unit until they reach level 10. However, you might not always want to move forward with one particular option. It'll be interesting to see if characters can swap through several base classes to unlock passive abilities and higher stats before they're promoted.

At the same time, you may not want to jump to a promoted class either. It’s important to know what a class can provide you with before you decide to leave it behind. You can switch base classes with a Second Seal, but you can only change jobs that match your proficiency. Essentially, sword users can’t swap to an axe class unless their class also lets them wield axes in the first place.

Fire Emblem Engage officially releases on January 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch, and brings back several classic characters from the franchise’s history, to be used in battle against the forces of evil.

Poll : 0 votes