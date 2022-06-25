How to change classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players have just as many classes to play in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as they did in its source material, Three Houses. Different classes will give units access to different weapons and potentially a horse, pegasus, or even dragon.

There are many reasons to change classes often. Sometimes, units might want to be in a class to attain a skill, while other times, they might perform better in another class due to its weapon or movement type. Therefore, the developers have made changing classes incredibly easy in this game.

New class-changing format for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are two ways a player can change a unit’s class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes; one is through the Training Grounds and the other is at the prep screen before a battle.

At the Training Grounds, players can complete these steps to change classes:

Talk to the Training Instructor

Select the 'Acquire Class' option

Scroll down to the desired unit

This will display all the classes they have unlocked. From there, players can pick the class they want the unit to be in for the next battle.

If a player starts a battle without changing classes beforehand, they can change classes at the prep screen. To do that, players need to open the Convoy menu and cycle over to the 'Change Class' tab to find the desired class.

How to unlock classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players can get new classes by talking to the training instructor (Image via Omega Force)

Before players can change the classes, they first need to unlock them. Every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes starts off as a basic class (Myrmidon, Fighter, Soldier, or Monk).

To get to the Intermediate, Advanced, and Master classes, units will need individual seals for each of them. This is similar to classic Fire Emblem gameplay, where every unit needs their specific seal to promote to their updated class.

Units will also need to be trained before they can be promoted. At the training grounds, units can be trained in certain proficiencies. This is similar to Three Houses instruction weeks, where units can enhance weapon levels and other skills.

Initially, only six units can be trained at a time, and as players make progress in this game, the number will grow. However, it is important for players to know which units will need the most work, especially if they want them to obtain classes that are out of their normal path.

Additionally, some of the classes are gender locked, too. For instance, Falcon Knight is a female-only class. Therefore, if the player has a unit that they want to be able to fly but is male, Wyvern Lord should be the goal for them.

There are two ways to get seals. One is to purchase them from the shop like in other games and the other way is to pick them up in battle.

