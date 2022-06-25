How to get Strategy Resources in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is bringing a unique spin on the typical Warriors gameplay in several ways. One of those ways is with Strategic Resources, which essentially allows players to get helpful perks through their missions.

As a spin-off, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes does try to implement elements from Three Houses as well as possible. Not everything translates over easily, but Strategy Resources allow gamers to get some of the advantages they might have been used to having in Three Houses.

How to get helpful perks to clear maps in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses

When players start up a file of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, they will see a large map of Fodlan. Large areas on the map will be where the main chapters take place, but there will also be smaller territories to the side.

Players of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will want to conquer these to get Strategy Resources. The smaller territories can be conquered before going into the main story map and can often give gamers a leg up on a tougher mission.

Here's how players actually get these Strategy Resources:

Load up the map

Look for the side territories

Battle on those territories to take them over

In a way, these take the place of auxiliary battles from Three Houses. Gamers can pick up 10 Strategy Resources for every smaller territory they conquer.

This does come at a cost, though. After conquering a smaller territory, gamers will get less renown from the main mission. So, it's up to them to judge whether the Strategy Resources are worth it.

As to what Strategy Resources actually do, they basically set up the battlefield or the users' units so that they can be in an even better position going into the mission. These could be a positional advantage (like building a bridge) or an advantage to personnel (like assigning a healer to a unit).

Players can see smaller territories on the map (Image via Omega Force)

Another use that Strategy Resources can have is persuading other units to join the barracks. This is similar to recruiting units in Three Houses (and about every other Fire Emblem game, for that matter).

When players begin Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, they must choose between Edelgard's, Dimitri's, or Claude's routes. Once they do, they will get the units that are in each house.

That doesn't stop players from persuading characters from other houses to join the army, though. For any gamers who want to have a really diverse army with characters from all the houses, they might need to stack up on Strategy Resources.

However, this process is much less taxing than it was in Three Houses. To recruit characters in that game, players would either have to raise one of Byleth's stats or raise the support with that unit.

Raiding support was often a tedious task involving many activities with that unit. Those activities included eating with them, singing with them at the chapel, and even taking them out to tea, a mechanic that looks like has made a reappearance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far