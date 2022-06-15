Unannounced Fire Emblem game is allegedly real: Possible release date and more

Some interesting rumors have recently surfaced for Fire Emblem fans. In a recent post on Reddit, a few screenshots were shared of what could be the 18th mainline Fire Emblem title, which has not been announced yet. The original leak came from the Famiboards forums, but Redditor u/miasmadelta offered more information, as well as the original screenshots that were leaked.

It’s important to note that this is all speculation at the moment, and Nintendo has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of this alleged Fire Emblem title.

Fire Emblem title has allegedly been ready for over a year

The reason this second leak came to light is because a person with information saw the initial leak. However, there were quite a lot of doubts around the leaks. The Redditor wanted to try and dispel some doubts and also show off some of the characters. The screenshots were also said to be old and the quality was mediocre.

Based on the original leak, it’s not a remake, but it is its own game and has allegedly been ready for over a year now. The initial leak stated that it was originally meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise, which would have scheduled its release in 2021.

Additionally, it was stated that the game would have a system known as the 'Emblems' system, where players can summon characters from previous Fire Emblem games to join their team. It will also have a wealth of new characters, so it won’t just be old characters in a new story.

The game is allegedly being worked on by Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo, and Gust, with Gust overseeing the game’s graphics. It’s also being said that the game will be prettier than Fire Emblem: Three Houses as well.

Gust is well-known for the Atelier series and the cel-shaded art style they use in the cute alchemist games, which would serve as a major change for the franchise. However, they could always use a completely different art style.

Though none of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, Intelligent Systems, or Koei Tecmo, the information is certainly interesting. According to the Redditor, the main hero will be slightly different from previous heroes. Instead of having the usual blue hair, they will have a mix of blue and red colors, and the hair will be long as well.

While there is no confirmed release date for this unannounced game, there’s already a game in the franchise releasing this year, Three Hopes. If the game is truly already finished, there’s a chance it could be released in late 2022 or perhaps early 2023.

It would not be the first year where two Fire Emblem games were released in the same year. The Sacred Stones and Path of Radiance were both released in 2005, so there is a possibility of a second game coming out this year.

However, all of this has to be taken with a pinch of salt. Although the leaker claimed to be an insider and wanted to give more information without spilling everything they knew, none of this is official as of yet. Hopefully, there will be a Nintendo Direct in the near future that reveals whether this information is true or not.

