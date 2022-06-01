What to expect from Nintendo in 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3 and more

2022 is looking to be a mostly solid year for Nintendo. The iconic publisher behind household names like Mario and Legend of Zelda currently has several major games lined up for release on its portable console, the Nintendo Switch. One of the key selling points of the Nintendo Switch is its unique lineup of exclusive first-party games.

With the platform itself having surpassed 100 million units at this point, support can be expected to be stronger than ever before. Fans are looking forward to new releases in key franchises like Fire Emblem, Splatoon and more. The article below will reveal all the big names Nintendo will offer in 2022.

Nintendo has a robust 2022 even with delays for anticipated games

1) Mario Strikers: Battle League (June 10)

The first Strikers title since Mario Strikers: Charged on the Wii, Battle League brings the underrated soccer action featuring Mario characters to a modern audience. With an electrifying take on the sports formula, players will get to tackle the opposing team with various crazy items and powerups on their way to victory. Pick a favorite character and boost their stats using a wide variety of gear. Local and online multiplayer are features available right out of the box as well.

2) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (June 24)

The latest in the collaboration between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo is Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Acting as an alternate story to the universe introduced in 2019's strategy RPG Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this spin-off brings real-time action to the game's fantasy battlefield. Based on the Warriors design formula, players will command various unique characters to take down hordes of foes, which can literally be in the hundreds.

3) Live A Live Remake (July 22)

The cult-classic SNES JRPG releases worldwide for the very first time with this upcoming Nintendo Switch remake. Live A Live Remake is another one of Square Enix's HD-2D projects that sees old-school pixel-art assets mingle with modern lighting, post-processing, and detailed textures. Fans will command a variety of different heroes throughout different time periods, with the villain Odio tying them all together. Engage in turn-based battles and employ the unique talents of each character to achieve victory.

4) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (July 29)

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! https://t.co/u1SuQaOwpk

Nintendo is on a roll with their JRPG titles, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 certainly seems to be leading the charge. The latest entry in the underappreciated Xenoblade series of open world action-RPGs takes players to Aionios. Finding themselves in the crosshairs set by the nations of Agnus and Kevees, protagonists Noah and Mio find themselves bound together. With a new form-shifting mechanic called Ouroboros, players will once again explore the game's sprawling open world and defeat massive beasts.

5) Splatoon 3 (September 09)

Splatoon 3 marks the second release of a post-apocalyptic third-person shooter series on Nintendo Switch. The campaign tells a new story set in the Splatlands as players control Inkling Agent 3 against the Octarians. Players will get to engage in familiar multiplayer matches revolving around paint-based arena control, in addition to standard third-person kills. With new introductions like a crab mech and returning modes like Salmon Run, there is definitely a lot of fun for fans to partake in.

6) Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (TBA 2022)

The fan-favorite Advance War games, first introduced on Game Boy Advance, return with a brand new coat of paint. Re-Boot Camp is a faithful remake of the handheld classics Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Players will yet again manage a fleet of units in strategic warfare as a member of the Orange Nation to crush their opposition. The game was initially planned for an April 8 release date, but has been pushed forward due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, most likely to avoid controversy.

7) Bayonetta 3 (TBA 2022)

Platinum Games' iconic witch has now found a home in Nintendo and the upcoming Bayonetta 3 reflects that. Her newest adventure is the most ambitious series in the overlooked hack & slash series from SEGA. With a new evil on the rise, Bayonetta has brand new toys to play around with, including Kaiju-esque fights involving summonable demons. Interestingly, the iconic character sports a new makeover, with pigtails this time around.

8) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (TBA 2022)

The original Mario + Rabbids from Ubisoft was a surprise showcase that brought XCOM-style tactical combat to Nintendo's Mushroom Kingdom. This upcoming successor aims to refine the formula further with tweaks to the core formula. This includes a free-form movement system during turn-based gameplay. Can Mario and his Rabbids friends save the Sparks from the evil Cursa?

9) Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Late 2022)

Acting as the ninth generation of Pokemon, Scarlet and Violet mark the first time the main series is going fully open world. Players will be able to move from towns to the wilderness without any transitions. The three new starter Pokemon bring more cuteness to the iconic monster roster: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokémon UK @PokemonNewsUK A new



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: A new #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow!You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: pkmn.news/3x0sHSW 🚨 A new #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: pkmn.news/3x0sHSW https://t.co/5yUTRW8MNk

More details will be dropping soon on an upcoming livestream about the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far