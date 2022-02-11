Everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced during the February 9, 2022 Nintendo Direct stream.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was released on December 1, 2017. Five long years later and fans of the iconic JRPG franchise are finally getting information from Nintendo on the third entry in the series.

A trailer was shown, a statement from the Executive Director was released, small details regarding the story and location were provided, and several of the new characters were introduced.

Every detail known about Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Release window

Many believed the game would be announced, but expected it not to be released until 2023. Those expectations were completely shattered by Nintendo as the release window was revealed.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, worldwide in September 2022. The exact date of launch is not yet known, but the month and year have been confirmed.

Development team

Nintendo of America

Want to learn more about #XenobladeChronicles3? Read this message from the game's Executive Director Mr. Takahashi about the game's announcement, including info on character artists, musicians, and other talents returning for this upcoming adventure:

Much of the original development team is returning to create the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicle franchise. Xeno series creator Tetsuya Takahashi will be on board as Executive Director for the Nintendo Switch title.

Various other returning staff will be reprising their duties, most notably, the composing team behind the first two entries. Masagatsu Saito is also back to work on the game's art with Koichi Mugitani at his side.

Rival nations

The game is set in the world of Aionios. It is home to two rival nations that will play a large part in the game's story. Those nations are home to the protagonists and are known as Keves and Agnus.

Keves is a nation where mechanical technology took over. Their army is kitted with combat vehicles and small, mobile weapons that see soldiers riding and operating them for battle.

Agnus is a nation known for its ether. This is a magical technology. The army there has been built with units specializing in magical, or ether, combat. Small, mobile, autonomous weapons that use ether technology are at their disposal.

New characters

Six characters, all soldiers, have been introduced for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Out of them, two will play as the main protagonists, with the others being allies from one of the two rivaling nations.

Here are the characters and the official descriptions of them given by Nintendo:

Noah : One of the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a solider of Keves. Noah is also an “off-seer” who mourns for soldiers who’ve lost their lives on the battlefield.

: One of the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a solider of Keves. Noah is also an “off-seer” who mourns for soldiers who’ve lost their lives on the battlefield. Lanz : An ally of Noah’s who wields a great sword that doubles as a shield.

: An ally of Noah’s who wields a great sword that doubles as a shield. Eunie : A childhood friend of Noah and Lanz who has a sharp tongue and rough personality. She specialises in healing her allies in battle.

: A childhood friend of Noah and Lanz who has a sharp tongue and rough personality. She specialises in healing her allies in battle. Mio : The other protagonist of this story, Mio is a soldier of Agnus and an off-seer like Noah.

: The other protagonist of this story, Mio is a soldier of Agnus and an off-seer like Noah. Taion : A tactician who fights alongside Mio using his smarts and insight.

: A tactician who fights alongside Mio using his smarts and insight. Sena: This soldier is an ally of Mio and Taion. Despite her petite figure, Sena wields immense physical strength!

Story details

With a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, #XenobladeChronicles 3 will launch for #NintendoSwitch this September!

Not much is known about the story just yet, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will focus on a central theme of "life." The tagline for the upcoming JRPG is "fighting to live and living to fight."

The narrative will focus around the new cast of characters above. It will also tie together the futures of the two worlds featured in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

