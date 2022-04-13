Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes reveals Shez as a new protagonist

A brand new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has dropped, and with it, a new mysterious mercenary has appeared. The new protagonist, the purple-haired Shez, has been revealed. With seemingly more personality than the previous protagonist, Byleth, it seems that they will be the main focus of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

More about the upcoming game was revealed when the trailer dropped, showing off gameplay, the main character's appearance in different genders, and more.

A new mysterious mercenary appears in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Byleth, the protagonist of the previous Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was a pretty bland and generic character for the player to live through. This doesn’t seem to be the case with Shez in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Shez has a smart mouth and is very quick-witted, immediately making them a far more interesting character than their predecessor. However, it seems like the primary antagonist may just be Byleth. Byleth was referred to as the “Ashen Demon” for their unwavering courage, and that title gets dropped quickly in the trailer.

Which side is the Ashen Demon really on in the upcoming Fire Emblem title? (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' protagonist can be of either gender, just like Byleth, and in the same vein, also appears to be a mercenary. In the trailer, he talks about his wallet being a little light on funds and remarks that the people he’s speaking to could probably use a mercenary.

There are many unknowns about the game right now, but it seems like players will probably pick one of the factions to join, and then influence the flow of the game from there.

Like Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will have three paths to choose from, with multiple endings to seek out. Several characters will seem familiar but have different hairstyles compared to their looks in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This could be on the same timeline or a completely different one, where characters have walked a different path than players are used to.

Familiar faces from all three of the previous games' Houses will be present for this game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fans also got to see several huge AoE attacks that are likely Musou attacks for the various main characters that will be featured. These characters include the three house leaders of the previous Fire Emblem game.

It’s not clear why Byleth is on the other side of the field in the upcoming title, but it does make sense considering Byleth had to pick a side in the game they starred in. The players' decisions often put them at odds with at least one faction, so the former protagonist being a major villain is certainly plausible.

On June 24, 2022, players will be able to start figuring out what timeline they’re on when Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes drops on the Nintendo Switch. It will be interesting to see how much of this story is based on Three Houses or if it diverges in a new and interesting way from the story that fans already know.

