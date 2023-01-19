Create

Fire Emblem Engage romance options leaked: Same-sex romance, platonic relationships, and more

By Jason Parker
Modified Jan 19, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Who can you romance in Fire Emblem Engage?
A recent leak revealed all of Fire Emblem Engage's romance options (Image via Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage is confirmed to have relationships available, and according to a few recent leaks on Twitter, there are some very interesting options available in Nintendo's upcoming RPG. Reportedly, the game will include platonic relationships, flirtatious relationships, and more. However, it does not appear that marriages will be available, as they did in Three Houses or Awakening.

The list below will cover everything that's been leaked about relationships in Fire Emblem Engage. One interesting note is that there are same-sex romances in the game for both male and female characters. Although Alear will give a 'Pact Ring' to their S-Rank Support, it will reportedly not be a marriage.

As is the case with all leaks, this information must be taken with a grain of salt. Fortuantely, fans won’t have to wait too long for official confirmation as Fire Emblem Engage releases on January 20, 2023.

@Dxnny64 Hey! So, Fire Emblem Engage does not have marriages. Alear gives a "pact ring" to a character of their choice as part of the S-Supports as opposed to proposing like Byleth. Some of these S-supports are platonic, some flirtatious, and some end in relationships, but no marriages

What romance options are available in Fire Emblem Engage?

Here's how the characters that appear in the story connect with each other. You can discover the various relationships between characters as you play. #FEEngage twitter.com/FireEmblemJP/s… https://t.co/x7vEo7Se1A

Although Fire Emblem Engage is more focused on the tactical combat mechanics of the franchise, fans may be happy to learn that there will be relationships between in-game characters. If you get characters to S-Rank Support in the game, as is tradition, they will enter into a relationship. However, not every character can partner with everyone else. In the past, it was primarily same-sex relationships, and some characters that simply couldn't be romanced, such as Anna.

@FeEngage In case you don't know who the named ones are. Here I leave the images of the female or male characters that can be romanced by M!Alear or F!Alear https://t.co/mAC4sTqVZC

In Fire Emblem Engage, however, fans can look forward to some interesting choices for Alear. One Twitter user, @CHIC0VALENCIA, posted an image that revealed all of the romance options for both Male and Female Alear, in the form of character portraits. According to another fan, these images don't include the S-Rank Supports that are “open-ended,” which basically means that they are either flirtatious or platonic.

Engage!(Spoilers)docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… https://t.co/slMpxfgUto

The first list includes all of the game's standard romance options for players. The lists below that will feature all of the same-gender, platonic, and flirtatious relationships. Twitter user @VincentASM even shared a spoiler document with a link to the entirety of the game's relationship conversations. However, considering that it includes various spoilers, its contents won't be discussed in this article.

General romance options

  • Alfred
  • Bonet
  • Citrinne
  • Goldmary
  • Diamant
  • Ivy
  • Jade
  • Lapis
  • Louis
  • Mauvier
  • Merrin
  • Pandero
  • Panette
  • Seadall
  • Kagetsu

Previously, the first Fire Emblem game to allow same-sex relationships was Fire Emblem: Fates. The franchise's older games tended to lean towards ambiguity in same-sex romances across its history. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, although Female Byleth could romance a few female characters, it was a fairly short list.

Fire Emblem is bringing that concept back and giving both male and female characters several options to romance if they wish for a same-sex relationship. Below are the options that players reportedly will have:

Same-gender male options

  • Alfred
  • Bunet
  • Diamant
  • Louis
  • Mauvier
  • Seadall
  • Kagetsu

Same-gender female options

  • Chloe
  • Citrinne
  • Goldmary
  • Ivy
  • Jade
  • Lapis
  • Merrin
  • Panette

Not every character in this game, like the previous games, can be romanced, with Anna typically being one of those characters. Additionally, there are flirty characters who may be interesting to speak to, but are unlikely to enter into relationships with your characters.

Platonic relationships in Fire Emblem Engage

  • Anna
  • Jean
  • Boucheron
  • Celine
  • Clanne
  • Alcryst
  • Veyle
  • Zelkov
  • Linden
  • Saphir
  • Amber

The flirty relationship options

  • Timerra
  • Yunaka
  • Vander
  • Rosado
  • Framme
  • Fogado
  • Hortensia

Considering that these are all based on leaks, this information is to be taken with a grain of salt until Fire Emblem Engage officially releases for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023. Players can look forward to several popular, returning characters from previous entries.

