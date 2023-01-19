Fire Emblem Engage romance options leaked: Same-sex romance, platonic relationships, and more

Fire Emblem Engage is confirmed to have relationships available, and according to a few recent leaks on Twitter, there are some very interesting options available in Nintendo's upcoming RPG. Reportedly, the game will include platonic relationships, flirtatious relationships, and more. However, it does not appear that marriages will be available, as they did in Three Houses or Awakening.

The list below will cover everything that's been leaked about relationships in Fire Emblem Engage. One interesting note is that there are same-sex romances in the game for both male and female characters. Although Alear will give a 'Pact Ring' to their S-Rank Support, it will reportedly not be a marriage.

As is the case with all leaks, this information must be taken with a grain of salt. Fortuantely, fans won’t have to wait too long for official confirmation as Fire Emblem Engage releases on January 20, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage @FeEngage @Dxnny64 Hey! So, Fire Emblem Engage does not have marriages. Alear gives a "pact ring" to a character of their choice as part of the S-Supports as opposed to proposing like Byleth. Some of these S-supports are platonic, some flirtatious, and some end in relationships, but no marriages

What romance options are available in Fire Emblem Engage?

Although Fire Emblem Engage is more focused on the tactical combat mechanics of the franchise, fans may be happy to learn that there will be relationships between in-game characters. If you get characters to S-Rank Support in the game, as is tradition, they will enter into a relationship. However, not every character can partner with everyone else. In the past, it was primarily same-sex relationships, and some characters that simply couldn't be romanced, such as Anna.

In Fire Emblem Engage, however, fans can look forward to some interesting choices for Alear. One Twitter user, @CHIC0VALENCIA, posted an image that revealed all of the romance options for both Male and Female Alear, in the form of character portraits. According to another fan, these images don't include the S-Rank Supports that are “open-ended,” which basically means that they are either flirtatious or platonic.

The first list includes all of the game's standard romance options for players. The lists below that will feature all of the same-gender, platonic, and flirtatious relationships. Twitter user @VincentASM even shared a spoiler document with a link to the entirety of the game's relationship conversations. However, considering that it includes various spoilers, its contents won't be discussed in this article.

General romance options

Alfred

Bonet

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Pandero

Panette

Seadall

Kagetsu

Previously, the first Fire Emblem game to allow same-sex relationships was Fire Emblem: Fates. The franchise's older games tended to lean towards ambiguity in same-sex romances across its history. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, although Female Byleth could romance a few female characters, it was a fairly short list.

Fire Emblem is bringing that concept back and giving both male and female characters several options to romance if they wish for a same-sex relationship. Below are the options that players reportedly will have:

Same-gender male options

Alfred

Bunet

Diamant

Louis

Mauvier

Seadall

Kagetsu

Same-gender female options

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Merrin

Panette

Not every character in this game, like the previous games, can be romanced, with Anna typically being one of those characters. Additionally, there are flirty characters who may be interesting to speak to, but are unlikely to enter into relationships with your characters.

Platonic relationships in Fire Emblem Engage

Anna

Jean

Boucheron

Celine

Clanne

Alcryst

Veyle

Zelkov

Linden

Saphir

Amber

The flirty relationship options

Timerra

Yunaka

Vander

Rosado

Framme

Fogado

Hortensia

Considering that these are all based on leaks, this information is to be taken with a grain of salt until Fire Emblem Engage officially releases for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023. Players can look forward to several popular, returning characters from previous entries.

