All returning heroes announced for Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest installment in Nintendo's iconic strategy-RPG series, and will be released on January 20, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. On top of the familiar and beloved turn-based gameplay, players will be reunited with various heroes from the various entries the franchise has released in the past. This is thanks to the new Summon system.

From popular names like Marth and Chrom to lesser-known ones like Sigurd, many have made the cut. This article will go over an exhaustive list of all the returning faces.

Fire Emblem Engage is an exciting fan-service project for fans of the series

1) Anna

Anna is a character who has made an appearance in every Fire Emblem entry, save for the Nintendo 3DS game Shadows of Valentia, a remake of the Super Famicom original.

She has been more of a "mentor" NPC in past games but has been playable in the 3DS installments onwards, and this is true of Fire Emblem Engage as well.

2) Byleth

Byleth is a relatively recent hero, first seen in 2019's Three Houses on the Nintendo Switch. Known as the Emblem of Academy, he was a professor at the massive school where warriors come to learn the art of fighting.

As a result, this summon will be best used when surrounded by allies to reap the benefits of stat boosts.

3) Celica

Celica is a returning face from Shadows of Valentia. She is a magic user and also one of the best in that regard in the Nintendo 3DS game. Armed with her tome, she can wreak havoc on enemy units, especially once she learns the powerful spell, Ragnarok. She is an Emblem summon in Engage.

4) Claude

The leader of the Golden Deer will also make an appearance in Engage. One of the key protagonists of Three Houses, Claude is a bow-user. In other words, he is very agile, even if he lacks in brute strength.

Despite having an easy-going, nonchalant persona, he is pretty cunning when faced with dire odds in battle. He will be included as part of the Expansion Pass as a summon.

5) Corrin

The main protagonist of Fire Emblem Fates on Nintendo 3DS, Corrin belongs to both the Nohr and Hoshido families. Weilding the sword "Yato," she also possesses the blood of the First Dragons, which allows for transformation into a large dragon to turn the tide of battle. Corrin is an Emblem in Engage.

6) Dimitri

The Lord of the Blue Lions, Dmitri is another of the protagonists from Three Houses. He is a chivalrous warrior who is also cheerful in his demeanor. The original game saw him as a lance user. In Engage, he is only available as part of the Expansion Pass as an Emblem.

7) Edelgard

The final of the three Lords, Edelgard reigns over Black Eagles. She is an effective axe-weilder, which makes her a heavy-hitter. However, she is also decent with magic as she learned Dark Magic in the original game. Edelgard is also a part of the Expansion Pass as an Emblem.

8) Eirika

Eirika is a fan-favorite and debuted in Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones for the Game Boy Advance. Despite being a kind soul, her confidence shines in battle. She may not be as powerful as her brother Ephraim, but she holds her own with her rapier. Like many others, an Emblem is used to summon her spirit in Engage.

9) Ike

Ike was originally seen in Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance for GameCube and the main character of Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn for the Wii. He is naive yet blunt when it comes to expressing his thoughts. The character is a sword-user and while somewhat mediocre at the start of the game, can become one of the better units. He can also be summoned via an Emblem in Engage

10) Leif

Not many fans will have played Genealogy of the Holy War due to it being a Japan-exclusive release, but Leif is one of the key cast members of the Super Famicom original.

He is also the main protagonist of Thracia 776, another Fire Emblem game that never left its homeland. While gentle, his ability to persevere is his biggest draw. Leif is summonable by using the Emblem of Genealogy.

11) Lyn

The main hero of The Blazing Blade, Lyn is a proud warrior from a nomadic background. She started with a sword in the original game. In Engage, however, she can use a volley of arrow attacks as her signature move. Players will be able to use her moveset in battle by equipping her Emblem ring.

12) Lucina

Lucina first appeared in the Nintendo 3DS-exclusive Awakening game. Being from a troubled background, she is courageous nevertheless in combat. She is a sword user and is called the Emblem of Awakening. Lorewise, she is the daughter of another popular franchise hero, Chrom - who is unfortunately absent in the upcoming entry.

13) Marth

Marth first appeared in the original Fire Emblem game, also in the Shadow Dragon remake for the Nintendo DS. He is a sword user and is known as the Emblem of Beginnings in Engage. In addition to being a charismatic leader, Marth is also a humble hero.

14) Micaiah

Another character from Radiant Dawn, Micaiah is a magic user. She can act as an excellent healer and her selfless personality certainly aids that. In addition to Light Magic, she can heal allies while sacrifiicing her own HP and her Engage Attack works the same way here.

15) Roy

Roy is another classic hero, who originated from Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade. As such, he is aptly titled the Emblem of Binding. Moreover, he is an eager leader who is very capable despite his young age.

Roy has made an impression on fans throughout the years. This was enhanced when he became the first fighter from the series to debut in the crossover fighting title Super Smash Bros Melee even before the release of his own game.

16) Sigurd

Sigurd is another familiar face from Genealogy of the Holy War. He operates on a mount and weilds a lance, making him a pretty tanky yet mobile unit. Known as the Emblem of the Holy War, his Override Engage Attack in Engage moves him in a straight line, while simulatneously dealing massive damage to foes he passes through.

17) Tiki

Arguably a mascot for the series, the adorable Tiki has been a series staple since the original Fire Emblem. She is the princess of the Dragons and, as such, is able to turn herself into a dragon too. Tiki will only be available via the Expansion Pass.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console on January 20, 2023.

