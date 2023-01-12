Fact Check: Is One Piece Odyssey available on the Nintendo Switch?

One Piece Odyssey is around the corner, bringing a brand new tale to fans of the anime and manga series. One Piece has received many video game renditions in the past. These range from unique entries like the fighting game One Piece: Burning Blood to Koei Tecmo's several Pirate Warriors hack-and-slash spin-offs.

With Odyssey, developer ILCA, Inc. brings a JRPG experience to modern consoles and PC platforms. As with many games going forward, titles have been skipping a Nintendo Switch version for one reason or another. With that said, how does series creator Eiichiro Oda's latest game offering fare in that regard?

One Piece Odyssey won't be available on the Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, the game is only coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It was confirmed last year that there were no plans for a Nintendo Switch version as the developers wanted to focus on the intended target platforms. But it doesn't imply that we won't see a port in the future.

So far, a handful of modern One Piece console releases have made their way to the Nintendo Switch. An example includes Pirate Warriors 4, first released in 2020 on the portable console alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Other modern JRPGs also eventually received versions for Big N's console, like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. However, technical concerns are also valid since the Nintendo Switch is a less-capable platform owing to its portable and somewhat restrictive nature.

One Piece Video Games @onepiece_games



A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. As the release of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is fast approaching, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of the game has a final message before you enter the world of memories.A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. As the release of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is fast approaching, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of the game has a final message before you enter the world of memories.A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. https://t.co/61D3aoHCvB

After all, Odyssey features an ARM-based Tegra X1 SoC, first released in 2015 for the Nvidia Shield TV Android home console. However, the game looks like a straightforward Unreal Engine 4 game that doesn't push any graphical boundaries. We have also seen many impressive renditions on the Nintendo Switch that utilize Epic Games' popular engine, such as Vampyr.

The fact that Odyssey is developed by ILCA—the same team responsible for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games—means they already have knowledge of making games for the hybrid machine. Fans only need to ask the publisher for a release on Switch, as producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki has suggested the team will look into the matter if there is enough demand.

Are there other games like One Piece Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch?

While One Piece Odyssey is unavailable on the Switch, players can find alternatives in the genre. It is a turn-based JRPG focusing on party management and exploration. Here are a few examples that can be found on the platform:

Dragon Quest XI S - Echoes of an Elusive Age: Developed and published by Square Enix, it is the latest entry in the long-running fantasy JRPG series. Become the Luminary, meet new friends and fight powerful foes on your quest to stop evil.

Developed and published by Square Enix, it is the latest entry in the long-running fantasy JRPG series. Become the Luminary, meet new friends and fight powerful foes on your quest to stop evil. Shin Megami Tensei V: The most ambitious MegaTen game to date, Shin Megami Tensei V is a brand new post-apocalyptic tale centering around the supernatural. After merging with the deity Aogami to become Nahobino, the protagonist finds themselves in a battle between angels and demons.

The most ambitious MegaTen game to date, Shin Megami Tensei V is a brand new post-apocalyptic tale centering around the supernatural. After merging with the deity Aogami to become Nahobino, the protagonist finds themselves in a battle between angels and demons. Monster Hunter Stories 2 - Wings of Ruin: A turn-based spin-off of Capcom's iconic action-RPG Monster Hunter series, Stories 2 sees players embark on a dangerous journey to find the source of a mysterious rage engulfing the local monsters that send them into a frenzy.

One Piece Odyssey arrives on January 13, 2023.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes