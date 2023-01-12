How long is One Piece Odyssey? Game length and more revealed

One Piece Odyssey is set to make its way to consoles and PC. The brand-new sandbox JRPG from Bandai Namco is the latest video game entry in the iconic manga series, with an original story written by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda.

Being an RPG, fans have been wondering how long the adventure can be expected to last. Does the Straw Hat's latest adventure offer enough content to make it worth a pickup?

Here's how long the average playthrough of One Piece Odyssey can last

Producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki at the development studio ILCA, Inc. previously suggested that Odyssey should take around 30 hours to complete. Considering this does not include sidequests and exploration, players can expect to spend around a dozen more hours on the mysterious island of Waford.

There will also be post-game content for players to enjoy that should make for a hefty 50-60 hour run.

What can players expect from One Piece Odyssey?

For those unaware, Odyssey is a turn-based JRPG from Bandai Namco and ILCA, Inc. While it tells the original narrative, the game covers the following story arcs from the manga: Alabasta, Water Seven, Marineford, and Dressrosa.

Gameplay takes place from a third-person perspective, as players control one of the Straw Hat members at a time while navigating through sandbox environments across renowned locales. From iconic names like Luffy and Nami to new faces like Lim and Adio, the cast is unique and memorable.

Each character can be swapped during exploration and has unique environmental field actions. These include Luffy's ability to grapple up ledges and Chopper's ability to pass through tight passages.

The core design of One Piece Odyssey will be familiar to players of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Similar to the 2017 Square Enix JRPG, this is a party-driven, turn-based affair. Up to four active members in a party will take on various foes and monsters. The game uses a triangle system, unlike the Fire Emblem series from Nintendo or Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Power is strong against Speed, Speed trumps Technique, and Technique has the upper hand over Power. Use varied attacks with distinct animations authentic to One Piece lore, exploit enemy weaknesses, and strategically alter your builds, playstyle, and equipment to stay ahead of foes. Positioning and using buffs, debuffs, and status effects are also crucial to winning.

In addition to spectacular boss fights, players will engage in various side missions to progress and earn money and items.

The game will be released on January 13, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

