10 best JRPGs of 2022

JRPGs are my favorite genre of games, bar none. Belonging to it is very much based on the tone and presentation of the title. Not every game made in Japan is a part of the genre, and titles in it can come out of America as well. It’s all based on how you present the game.

Therefore, after discussing this with the gaming team, we decided that RPGs that were developed in Japan, but have a Western presentation, will not be on this list.

Several RPGs that did so almost made the list - in particular, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It made the cut on several iterations of this list, but in the end, it was bested by one of the greatest RPGs of all time - Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster.

These games are also in no particular order, either. To make this list, I considered the presentation, the story of the games, and the overall impact they had throughout the year. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin almost made the cut as well, but its more Western presentation, compared to the game that inspired it, pushed it off the list.

Which JRPGs stood out from the pack in 2022?

1) Dragon Quest Treasures

Though brand new, Dragon Quest Treasures really hits home for me. My review is still in progress, but you can expect it to go live this week. It combines the treasure-hunting genre of gaming with JRPGs like Dragon Quest Monsters.

The game is addictive and fun. It keeps the bright, colorful appearance of the Dragon Quest franchise, and connects it to Dragon Quest XI in a way that made sense.

Players go through a portal that leads them to an ancient, floating series of islands and have to find a way back home. Erik and Mia, growing up as servants to the Vikings, want nothing more than to have an enormous pile of treasure - alongside their freedom. It’s so fun to track down valuable treasures from across the JRPGs that make up the Dragon Quest franchise.

The gameplay is fun and challenging, the visuals are sharp, and the monster names that join your team are hilarious. It might be brand new, but it’s easily one of the best JRPGs of the year.

2) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is another late entry to the list of best JRPGs of 2022. Sure, it has flaws, like its frustrating level-up system, but the story really does it for me.

The presentation and storytelling are among the best to ever appear on the PSP. The trials and tribulations of Zack are here, for everyone to have access to. You no longer have to find a PSP and one of those ridiculous UMDs.

I’ve really grown to love Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, and whenever I’m not doing anything else, I’m probably working on a 100% file on my PS5. It’s one of the best JRPGs of the year, and it really helps enhance the presentation of FFVII Remake Intergrade. It also makes those games far more interesting when you consider the post-game cutscene of Intergrade.

3) Live a Live

Seven stories combine to create one excellent adventure in Live a Live. A game that I’ve written about several times before here on Sportskeeda, it’s an RPG I played via fan translation as a much younger man.

The game was given the golden treatment, via the 2D-HD design style. It’s got brilliant music, sharp gameplay, and the stories connect to form one cohesive plot.

With JRPGs, many gamers missed out on this one over the years. Originally launched on the Super Famicom, we didn’t receive it in the west until this year. It’s not an incredibly lengthy game, but its charming gameplay and excellent combat will win players over.

4) Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

The game I’ve experienced the least of on this list, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is still quite a joy. I’ve played a few of the Atelier games, and have loved all of them. The cute visuals pair with solid alchemic gameplay for an unbeatable experience.

While I think the games still sort of look and feel the same, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. The art direction is gorgeous. I was also glad to see Sophie back again, even though the previous entries into the franchise were also enjoyable.

I loved that the alchemy system felt like a Match-3 game that felt different and fun. As far as JRPGs go, if you want a cute, fun one, this is a solid offering.

5) Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2 was one of my favorite games of the year, period. Though, it’s also one of the best JRPGs of 2022 on top of that. I love the “fight to stop the apocalypse” story, and each of your protagonists had their own reason for doing things. The story had plenty of twists and turns, making for an overall great experience.

It’s also nice and challenging, as many JRPGs are. There are so many different Angels and Demons you can recruit to your team to help you attack, and I loved that Soul Hackers 2 embraced the Persona “All Out Attack” option. It’s a dark, but satisfying story, and if you want plenty of bang for your buck, go with Soul Hackers 2.

6) Star Ocean: The Divine Force

I’m so glad to put Star Ocean: The Divine Force on a list of the best JRPGs of the year. The previous game did not sit well with me, and so this really felt like the Star Ocean series was getting back on track.

I also loved the re-release of the Star Ocean 1 PSP remake, but Star Ocean: The Divine Force deserves to be spoken about.

It really brought the series back to the way I remember it being - a gripping political story that combines fantasy and science-fiction genres, and does it in a way that keeps players on their toes. It had fun side quests, a great mini-game, and plenty of outstanding party members. There are simply so many fun things about this game.

7) Fire Emblem: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem: Three Hopes is built upon my favorite Fire Emblem game, and it's a treasure. Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the best JRPGs of its year, and of course, Three Hopes matched that energy. It has a few endings, and the gameplay is excellent. It felt tactical, instead of just a mindless Musou game.

While this game didn’t make my best RPGs list of the year, it made it to the JRPGs list, as it is an action RPG. You can build relationships with your favorite former students, get into intense, tactical battles, and, of course, slaughter hundreds and thousands of foes. It is the best Musou-style game of the year.

8) Triangle Strategy

It feels like i’ve talked about Triangle Strategy all year. Anytime someone asked me about a strategy game to play, odds are high that I recommended this as one. The way the party decisions can lead you down a path you don't wish to go down is unique. I loved the design, the gameplay, and the incredibly tragic story.

No matter which route you take through the game, it’s going to offer some serious decisions to make, and sad moments to witness.

The characters all feel unique, which is rare in a tactics RPG. Players don’t have any generic units to use - everyone on your team matters. Some are annoying to unlock, but that’s a tradition in the tactical RPG genre. A beautiful game with lots of heart. I hope to see more in this setting.

9) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Should Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have won game of the year at The Game Awards this year? I could definitely make an argument for it. It’s easily one of the best JRPGs of 2022, that’s for sure.

I went in nervous because I didn’t really care for the previous two entries in the series. However, playing through Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gave me the thought that maybe I should give the franchise another shot.

I very much liked the characters and how they can swap character classes between themselves and the other important NPCs that you interact with. This RPG really pushed the boundaries of what the Nintendo Switch can do, with a majestic soundtrack, beautiful visuals, and a deep and lengthy storyline.

10) Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster

That’s right, Final Fantasy VI is one of the best JRPGs of the year! It’s the definitive way to experience FFVI, and I can only hope 2023 leads to it coming to consoles.

The story is a masterpiece, and while many characters can be seen as the main character, Terra Branford is really the main protagonist. She is the first female Final Fantasy protagonist, and is such a likable character.

Everyone in your party has a reason to be there, and each character has a special ability that makes them worth having in your party. The remake has amazing visuals and a breathtaking remastered soundtrack.

The only way it could have been a perfect game is if it had the FFVI Advanced content added to it. If you’ve skipped out on FFVI Pixel Remaster because “it’s old,” cease this foolishness, and go play it.

While these are the best JRPGs of 2022 according to me, your picks might vary. These games are amazing, and there were so many more entries that could have made the list.

