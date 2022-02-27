5 tips for beginners in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream 

Atelier Sophie 2 is a huge game with a lot of new stuff implemented by Koei Tecmo. It takes a whole new approach to turn-based combat, making it faster-paced. Sophie can even change the weather in a specific location to reveal hidden areas, monsters, and materials.

While Atelier Sophie 2 might look like a casual material-gathering game with cute anime designs, there is a lot of stuff for the players to unravel. With over 100 recipes to unlock, things tend to get confusing as one heads deeper into the game.

The following article will break down some of the things that might prove useful in the long run.

Few things that you need to know as a beginner before starting Atelier Sophie 2

1) Use Twin Actions

Twin Actions (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Like many turn-based titles, Atelier Sophie 2 also has a system for depleting your MP after performing a specific set of skills. However, this game lets you perform a move called "Twin Actions," where two characters will attack with their respective skills consecutively without costing any MP.

Twin Actions can be activated on a party member by accumulating TP (Technical Points). Perform basic attacks or blocks inside combat to store up enough TP to perform Twin Actions.

This is very important against bosses, as some of the skills that deal the same damage to enemies don't use any MP during this time.

2) Do the party quests

Party quest page (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When it comes to Atelier games, gathering and crafting are two of the most essential facets to progress further into the story. Certain items are locked behind a character's level, which plays a key part in getting rare resources.

The only way to unlock some of them, however, is to accumulate enough AP to invest in the character. Leveling up a character and completing a member-specific quest will reward you with a lot of AP.

3) Visit Crystal Sparkle Pavilion

Crystal Sparkle Pavilion (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Crystal Sparkle Pavilion is located within Roytale, which you can pretty much visit from the initial missions of the game. You can start accepting quests from Kati at the Bar, complete them, and turn them in to receive Reputation and materials essential for the future.

Progress further into the story and unlock more locations to get rare rewards and tougher requests.

4) Try to max gather in a location

Mining resource (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Atelier Sophie 2 rewards its players for gathering as many items as they can in one location. Leveling up your tools or a character's ability unlocks a lot of new resources from old spots, which further adds to different recipes.

Try to gather and mine as much as possible before your inventory runs out of space. You can simply go back to your Atelier, transfer the items inside your container, and return to start the whole process again.

5) Do not auto synthesize gears

Synthesis screen (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Auto synthesis is fine only up to a point when you're making ointments and bombs. But when someone asks you to make high-quality weapons and armor, do not go into autopilot.

One of the most essential aspects of Atelier Sophie 2 is to link the same element multiple times in the cauldron for improved effect.

Putting the game's synthesis on auto while crafting a gear will just downgrade the product's quality to D or E. Instead, if you do it manually while being in control of the puzzle, there will be a chance of creating a high-quality product for endgame content.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the opinion of the writer.

