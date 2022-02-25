Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream - How to achieve super success in Synthesis  

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is the newest entry from Koei Tecmo in the Mysterious series. It follows the life of the titular protagonist, who has been teleported alongside her friend Plachta in a separate world. Aside from a few things, Sophie's new journey takes place with numerous new mechanics.

Anyone who is a fan of the Atelier games knows that crafting is one of the most prominent features of progression. If you're into exploring and collecting 100 different resources to unlock recipes throughout the world, then this game is for you. However, not everything is effortless in the dream world, as the main cauldron for crafting does need some work.

Super successes in crafting are essential for high-quality builds. Getting super successful while crafting adds significantly to the quality of the end product. The following article will show you exactly how to do that.

Tips and tricks to getting super success in Atelier Sophie 2 Synthesis

Atelier Sophie 2 consists of more than 100 recipes to choose from. You can either select Sophie or Plachta in the cauldron to progress further into the story or simply unlock more recipes. However, each of these characters has an attribute called "Alchemy Level," which can be increased through Synthesis.

Super success in Synthesis can be achieved with the number of filled component slots in the Synthesis Panel. However, achieving this isn't as simple as it sounds. Elemental components come in all shapes and sizes, and there's always a chance for an entire crafting process to get messed up with just one resource.

Filling up rows and columns of Synthesis panel (Image via Atelier Sophie 2)

So instead of trying to fill maximum slots in the cauldron, you can instead go for an entire row or a column. Atelier Sophie 2 has a total of 25 slots for Synthesis, where filling up an entire row with the same or different elements can increase the quality of the product by a mile.

Diebold assist skill (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Increasing friendship ranks goes a long way in increasing the item quality as well. Aside from Sophie and Plachta, other characters such as Ramizel, Diebold, Allett, and Olias will also help in increasing the quality of the product with their assist skills.

The best way to trigger an assist skill, however, is to form elemental links of a character's associated element. If you fail to achieve super success while creating an item, assisted skills can make up for the lost qualities significantly.

